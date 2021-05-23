People in Business for Sunday, May 23

Beckmann joins Allen Capital Group

Allie Beckmann has begun work as an associate wealth advisor at Allen Capital Group in Grand Island.

Beckmann joins ACG after a successful tenure at a local investment firm as a client services specialist.

She is a Grand Island native who grew up on a family farm northeast of Grand Island. She received her bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

In 2020, she was selected as one of Grand Island Chamber’s Top 35 Under 35 and was a member of Leadership Tomorrow’s 35th class.

Beckmann is an active member of Young Professionals and a volunteer for Junior Achievement, along with various other community organizations. She is the secretary of the Hall County 4-H Council.

Villegas hired by CMBA Architects

Andres Villegas has joined the staff of CMBA Architects as an architectural designer.

Villegas attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he obtained a master of architecture degree. He also completed three internships with CMBA over the past few years.

Along with its Grand Island office at 208 N. Pine St., No. 301, CMBA also has offices in Sioux City, Des Moines and Spencer, Iowa.