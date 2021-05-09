 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People in Business for Sunday, May 9
0 comments

People in Business for Sunday, May 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Andrea Jones has been named a corporate tax specialist at Hornady Manufacturing Co.

In her new position, Jones will play a key role in coordinating tax preparation and policy implementation at Hornady.

She joins the Hornady team with more than 15 years of corporate accounting experience, most recently as the controller for Bosselman Enterprises beginning in 2013.

Jones, a Grand Island native, received her bachelor of science in business from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She and her husband, Mike, and their two children live in the Grand Island area.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: $40k updates at Kearney Area Children's Museum

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts