People in Business for Sunday, May 9

Andrea Jones has been named a corporate tax specialist at Hornady Manufacturing Co.

In her new position, Jones will play a key role in coordinating tax preparation and policy implementation at Hornady.

She joins the Hornady team with more than 15 years of corporate accounting experience, most recently as the controller for Bosselman Enterprises beginning in 2013.

Jones, a Grand Island native, received her bachelor of science in business from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She and her husband, Mike, and their two children live in the Grand Island area.