People in Business for Sunday, Nov. 1

Grand Island attorneys honored by Nebraska State Bar Foundation

Michael P. Kneale and Susan M. Koenig of Grand Island are among the 30 Nebraska lawyers chosen for the 2020 Class of Fellows by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, President Steve Guenzel announced this past week. Thirty Fellows are chosen each year based on their dedication to improving the administration of justice, leadership in the legal profession, civic service and integrity, and support of the Foundation.

Koenig is a partner in Mayer Burns & Koenig. She is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and the American Bar Association. She received the Robert Spire Pro Bono Award, For the Love of the Children Award, in 2017 and the 2019 Vision for the Future Award from Goodwill of Greater Nebraska.

In the community, she is a past board member of the Stuhr Museum Foundation, past president of the YWCA, past president of the Crisis Center and past Operating Board chair of CHI Health St. Francis. She serves on the Goodwill Right Committee and is Clerk of the Session for the First Presbyterian Church.

Koenig received her bachelor degree in 1977 from Wayne State College and her law degree in 1982 from the University of Nebraska College of Law.