People in Business for Sunday, Nov. 1

Grand Island attorneys honored by Nebraska State Bar Foundation
Michael P. Kneale and Susan M. Koenig of Grand Island are among the 30 Nebraska lawyers chosen for the 2020 Class of Fellows by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, President Steve Guenzel announced this past week. Thirty Fellows are chosen each year based on their dedication to improving the administration of justice, leadership in the legal profession, civic service and integrity, and support of the Foundation.
Koenig is a partner in Mayer Burns & Koenig. She is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and the American Bar Association. She received the Robert Spire Pro Bono Award, For the Love of the Children Award, in 2017 and the 2019 Vision for the Future Award from Goodwill of Greater Nebraska.
In the community, she is a past board member of the Stuhr Museum Foundation, past president of the YWCA, past president of the Crisis Center and past Operating Board chair of CHI Health St. Francis. She serves on the Goodwill Right Committee and is Clerk of the Session for the First Presbyterian Church.
Koenig received her bachelor degree in 1977 from Wayne State College and her law degree in 1982 from the University of Nebraska College of Law.
Kneale is vice president and manager of the Trust Department at Five Points Bank. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1987 and the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1990. Before joining the bank in 2014, he spent the majority of his career practicing law in central Nebraska, most recently as a partner in the law firm of Bradley, Elsbernd, Andersen, Kneale and Mues-Jankovitz, P.C.
Kneale serves on the board of the Grand Island Community Foundation and is a past chair. He is a past board member of St. Francis Foundation, Grand Island Library Foundation, Messiah Lutheran Church Endowment Committee and Heartland United Way. He is past president of the Grand Island Public Library Board.
There are tentative plans to induct the new Fellows at the Bar Foundation’s 33rd Annual Fellows Dinner in the spring 2021.
The Nebraska State Bar Foundation is dedicated to serving the citizens of Nebraska and the legal profession through innovative and creative programs directed toward the improvement of the administration of justice and the fulfillment of the American vision of equal justice for all.
Milner completes training on Enneagram, DSM-V
Susan Milner, licensed independent mental health practitioner at Prairie Winds Healing in Grand Island, is now using the Enneagram system as a complementary diagnostic tool for client support.
She recently completed an intensive course, offered through Union Institute and University and co-sponsored by the American Psychological Association presented by Dr. Marlene Cresci Cohen, PhD, and Helen Palmer. The training Milner completed is focused on comparing the nine personality types to categories within the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders while utilizing the Enneagram system to assess clinical issues.
Milner will develop treatment plans to address a range of clinical issues and identify the nine personality types specific to habitual focus of attention, coping strategies, and behavioral markers. She will use specific methods to introduce the personality types in adult and couples counseling.
For more information, contact Prairie Winds at 308-398-6050.
Local dentist earns honors
Dr. Matt Serbousek and the Nebraska Academy of General Dentistry received the Continuing Education Award of Excellence, ACE Newsletter Award and the Constituent of the Year Award at the Academy of General Dentistry Annual Meeting on Oct. 23
Serbousek serves as the Nebraska AGD president and delegate.
Serbousek graduated from Midwestern University Dental College of Medicine in 2013 and practices dentistry at Island View Dental in Grand Island.
Serbousek, along with Dr. Rick Kearns and Dr. Riley Santin are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment contact us at (308) 381-0167 or visit www.islandviewdental.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.