People in Business for Sunday, Nov. 14

Sonderup earns promotion at Home Federal

Garrett Sonderup has added “business banker” to his list of responsibilities at Home Federal Bank in Grand Island.

Recognizing and promoting young talent has been a hallmark of Home Federal Bank over the last 85 years and that certainly is the case with Sonderup’s promotion.

After graduating from Fullerton High School, he earned a degree in business administration and history from Done College.

Sonderup joined the HFB team as a credit analyst in May 2019 and now adds business banker to his responsibilities. He hopes to expand his customer base, promote HFB products, and continue to assist other lenders.

Outside of the bank, he enjoys “all things Huskers”as well as playing golf and sand volleyball.

Sonderup can be reached at 308-398-4937 or gsonderup@homefederalne.bank.