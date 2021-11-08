People in Business for Sunday, Nov. 7

Home Federal announces two new vice presidents

Home Federal Bank has promoted Brandon Bowley to vice president - business banking and business associate manager; and has named Lisa Harris as a new executive vice president.

In his new position, Bowley will work collaboratively with bank leadership to manage the business banking department. He has been with Home Federal since March 2015.

Community and industry volunteerism has been an essential part of his commitments outside of HFB. Those include Big Brother & Big Sisters, Central District Health Department, Young Bankers of Nebraska, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, and Leadership Tomorrow.

A native of Burwell, Bowley enjoys spending time with his wife Sara and their two young daughters. He is a graduate of Hastings College, the Colorado School of Banking, and the NBA Advanced School of Banking.

Along with her new title, Harris will continue as chief operation officer with Home Federal. She started her career with the bank in January 1980.

With this promotion, Harris becomes an integral part of the senior executive management team. She oversees the development of retail operations, regulatory compliance, and technology for the bank.