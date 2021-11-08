People in Business for Sunday, Nov. 7

Home Federal announces two new vice presidents
Home Federal Bank has promoted Brandon Bowley to vice president - business banking and business associate manager; and has named Lisa Harris as a new executive vice president.
In his new position, Bowley will work collaboratively with bank leadership to manage the business banking department. He has been with Home Federal since March 2015.
Community and industry volunteerism has been an essential part of his commitments outside of HFB. Those include Big Brother & Big Sisters, Central District Health Department, Young Bankers of Nebraska, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, and Leadership Tomorrow.
A native of Burwell, Bowley enjoys spending time with his wife Sara and their two young daughters. He is a graduate of Hastings College, the Colorado School of Banking, and the NBA Advanced School of Banking.
Along with her new title, Harris will continue as chief operation officer with Home Federal. She started her career with the bank in January 1980.
With this promotion, Harris becomes an integral part of the senior executive management team. She oversees the development of retail operations, regulatory compliance, and technology for the bank.
She is a graduate of the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Program and the Central States Conference of Bankers Associations Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
A native of Grand Island, Harris serves on the Board of Goodwill Industries with previous boards appointments to the Heartland United Way, Leadership Tomorrow and Junior Achievement.
Home Federal Bank was founded in 1935 with four employees in Downtown Grand Island and now serves five communities across Nebraska: Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Lexington and Superior.
Preschool teacher earns early learning certificate
First Presbyterian Preschool teacher Nicolette McComb has received her Early Learning Guidelines Certificate for Health and Physical Development.
McComb has been on the center’s staff for four years.
The Nebraska Early Learning Guidelines are based on research and evidence about child development and practices that result in the best outcomes for young children.
Health and school readiness begin long before children enter kindergarten classrooms. Young children who are healthy and safe are more prepared for the demands of school. School readiness reaches beyond academic and cognitive skills, and actually refers to a broad range of skills.
The Nebraska Early Learning Guidelines for ages 3-5 is a resource to provide information about young children’s learning and development. The guidelines are intended to assist adults in planning and providing meaningful learning experiences and environments for children in their care.
First Presbyterian Preschool was established in the 1970s and believes all young children should have access to quality Christian and educational early childhood programs that will promote success at every level.
First Presbyterian Preschool can be reached at 308-382-2947.
Buettner attends fall therapy conference
Anne Buettner, licensed marriage and family therapist and approved supervisor of marriage and family therapy, attended the fall conference of Nebraska Association for Marriage and Family Therapy in October.
”The Cost of Caring: Understanding Trauma and Self-Care for Professionals Working with Trauma Survivors,” was presented by Dr. Briana Nelson Goff, the conference focused on helping professionals recognized and managed symptoms of secondary trauma, compassion fatigue and grief while working with clients who have suffered extensive trauma.
The presenter provided background on the individual and systemic components of trauma and PTSD, systemic treatment issues, and current clinical and empirically based theories of trauma in systems. Case applications were presented to apply to the models and concepts, and were followed by discussion regarding common experiences of professionals working with traumatized systems as well as implications for approaches to reduce impairment in clinicians.