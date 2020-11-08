 Skip to main content
People in Business for Sunday, Nov. 8
People in Business for Sunday, Nov. 8

MLH pathologist named to state board

Dr. Nicholas Lintel, a pathologist at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, recently was appointed to the Nebraska Association of Pathologists (NAP) board.

Lintel, who joined the MLH staff in 2019, will serve a two-year term with an additional two years possible.

The NAP, with about 100 members, represents the interests of pathologists in Nebraska at state and national levels. Members help shape policies, laws and regulations that enable pathologists to provide high-quality care.

The NAP also nominates members to serve on the College of the American Pathologists House of Delegates. This forum allows NAP members to bring issues to the attention of the college and lend support to initiatives aimed at addressing policy in Washington, D.C.

Oppliger a new staff accountant at Lutz

Kaitlyn Oppliger has begun work at the Grand Island office of Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm.

Oppliger joins both Lutz’s tax and audit departments as a staff accountant. She is responsible for the preparation of individual and business income tax returns, and providing credibility to clients through financial reporting. She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She previously interned with Lutz during busy season in 2019 and 2020, as well as the summer of 2019.

Buettner to coordinate early childhood services in Hall County

Saffron Buettner has been hired as an early childhood community coordinator by Hall County Community Collaborative (H3C).

Buettner’s hiring was funded through an award from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. This project is part of Nebraska Children’s Communities for Kids Plus initiative that seeks to engage closely with communities across Nebraska in improving the state’s early childhood landscape.

Buettner will help align all local early childhood efforts to ensure the best possible outcomes for children, families, and child care professionals in Hall County.

Having worked as an early childhood consultant in Grand Island, during the past year she has worked to assist local child care providers who experienced difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic by accessing materials, training opportunities, food supplies and general support.

