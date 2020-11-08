People in Business for Sunday, Nov. 8

MLH pathologist named to state board

Dr. Nicholas Lintel, a pathologist at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, recently was appointed to the Nebraska Association of Pathologists (NAP) board.

Lintel, who joined the MLH staff in 2019, will serve a two-year term with an additional two years possible.

The NAP, with about 100 members, represents the interests of pathologists in Nebraska at state and national levels. Members help shape policies, laws and regulations that enable pathologists to provide high-quality care.

The NAP also nominates members to serve on the College of the American Pathologists House of Delegates. This forum allows NAP members to bring issues to the attention of the college and lend support to initiatives aimed at addressing policy in Washington, D.C.

Oppliger a new staff accountant at Lutz

Kaitlyn Oppliger has begun work at the Grand Island office of Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm.