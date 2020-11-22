People in Business for Sunday, November 22

Durán and Schmidt join Grand Island chamber staff

César Durán and Karissa Schmidt have joined the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce staff.

Durán is the new workforce sustainability coordinator. He is responsible for coordinating the internship program as a part of the workforce initiative in partnership with Grow Grand Island. He aims to bridge the gap between higher education entities and Grand Island businesses looking for college level interns.

Durán graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in communication and a master’s degree in higher education.

Schmidt stepped into the role of communications and events coordinator this month. She oversees all chamber communications, including social media, press releases, newsletters and its website. She is also the lead on planning for events such as the annual meeting, Harvest of Harmony and the golf outing.

Schmidt graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She previously interned at Hudl and The Daily Nebraskan.

