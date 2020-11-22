People in Business for Sunday, November 22

Durán and Schmidt join Grand Island chamber staff
César Durán and Karissa Schmidt have joined the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce staff.
Durán is the new workforce sustainability coordinator. He is responsible for coordinating the internship program as a part of the workforce initiative in partnership with Grow Grand Island. He aims to bridge the gap between higher education entities and Grand Island businesses looking for college level interns.
Durán graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in communication and a master’s degree in higher education.
Schmidt stepped into the role of communications and events coordinator this month. She oversees all chamber communications, including social media, press releases, newsletters and its website. She is also the lead on planning for events such as the annual meeting, Harvest of Harmony and the golf outing.
Schmidt graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She previously interned at Hudl and The Daily Nebraskan.
Noble honored by Edward Jones in Grand Island
Tom Noble of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Grand Island has been honored with the firm’s Spirit of Caring Award.
The award recognizes financial advisers who “exemplify the values, culture, and spirit of giving back.”
In honoring Noble, the firm said: (He) is a leader in the firm and an example of what a dedicated Edward Jones financial advisor can achieve. He has demonstrated unyielding dedication to giving back to his clients, community, other financial advisors, branch teams and their regional network.’
Noble was one of only 295 of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisers to receive the award.
His office is located at 1427 N. Webb Road.
