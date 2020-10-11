People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 11

Paraiso practicing at Quality Healthcare
Dr. Joel Paraiso, a neurologist who previously served Grand Island and surrounding communities, has returned and is seeing patients at Quality Healthcare Clinic Neurology Services in Grand Island.
Paraiso practiced in Grand Island from 2007 to 2015.
He completed his residency in neurology at the New York University Hospital for Joint Diseases Comprehensive Epilepsy Center in New York City in 1993 and was a research/surgical fellow in epilepsy there from 1994 to 1995.
Quality Healthcare Clinic Neurology Services is located at 403 Lexington Ave. For appointments, call 308-830-7766.
Harouff joins Stehlik Law Firm
Katheryn L. Harouff has joined Stehlik Law Firm P.C., L.L.O. in Grand Island as an associate attorney.
Harouff, a native of Kearney, graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2016 and the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2020.
She previously ran a nail salon in downtown Kearney, volunteered with CASA and worked in Nebraska’s correctional system. She played in the violin section of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra for nine years and sat on the KSO board from 2016 to 2017.
After graduation from UNK, Harouff worked at the SAFE Center in Kearney before her decision to attend law school in 2017. During law school, she was involved with the Law School’s Criminal Law Association, Rural Practice Association, and the Randy H. Lee Inn of Court.
Her areas of practice include criminal law, family law, tort law, and estate planning.
Kingery honored by CCC-Grand Island
Denise Kingery of Grand Island has received the 2020 Spirit Award from Central Community College-Grand Island, where she works as an administrative assistant for Project HELP and the occupational therapy assistant program.
Nominators describe Kingery as a diligent and reliable hard worker who gives students the focus and time they need.
She began work at CCC in 2014 as a part-time OTA administrative assistant and was promoted to her current full-time position in 2019. She is a graduate of Greeley High School who went on to earn an associate of applied science degree from CCC-Grand Island and a bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University. Both degrees were in business administration.
Prior to joining the CCC staff, Kingery worked as an employment coordinator for Associated Staffing, a health and well-being manager and fitness instructor for the YMCA and a Pension Call Center assistant manager for Principal Financial Group.
She is a member of the Grand Island Leadership Tomorrow Class 17, a youth ministry volunteer at Third City Christian Church and a former board member at St Paul’s Christian Childcare and Preschool.
