People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 11

After graduation from UNK, Harouff worked at the SAFE Center in Kearney before her decision to attend law school in 2017. During law school, she was involved with the Law School’s Criminal Law Association, Rural Practice Association, and the Randy H. Lee Inn of Court.

Her areas of practice include criminal law, family law, tort law, and estate planning.

Kingery honored by CCC-Grand Island

Denise Kingery of Grand Island has received the 2020 Spirit Award from Central Community College-Grand Island, where she works as an administrative assistant for Project HELP and the occupational therapy assistant program.

Nominators describe Kingery as a diligent and reliable hard worker who gives students the focus and time they need.

She began work at CCC in 2014 as a part-time OTA administrative assistant and was promoted to her current full-time position in 2019. She is a graduate of Greeley High School who went on to earn an associate of applied science degree from CCC-Grand Island and a bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University. Both degrees were in business administration.