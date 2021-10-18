People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 17

Neurologist joins CHI Health St. Francis
Grand Island-CHI Health Clinic Neurology (St. Francis) welcomes board certified neurologist Adeolu Oluwaseun Morawo, MBChB, to its medical staff.
Dr. Morawo earned his medical degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria. He completed an internal medicine residency at Obafemi Awolowo University,and a neurology residency at Penn State University Hospital, Hershey, Pa. Dr. Morawo also completed a vascular neurology fellowship at University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore, and a neurocritical care fellowship at Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, Conn.
Neurologists specialize in diagnosing, treating, and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system including, but not limited to, Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), concussion, epilepsy, migraine, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and stroke.
Dr. Morawo joins neurology nurse practitioner Rachel James, APRN. Their practice at 908 N. Howard Ave. Suite 105, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Dr. Morawo is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 308-398-8900.
Isley attends world staffing conference
Heidi Isley, director of Associated Staffing, attended the American Staffing Association Staffing World Conference at the end of September.
“It was great to be in person to network and connect with our staffing professionals,” she said. “During the conference we discussed staffing index, the future of workforce, COVID-19 in the workplace, legal issues, inclusivity and so much more.”
Associated Staffing’s corporate office is in Grand Island and has offices in Hastings, Kearney, Omaha and Columbus, specializing in light industrial, clerical and professional placements.
For more information, contact Isely at 308-384-4885 or heidii@associated-staffing.com