People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 18

Donya VanPelt, executive director of Primrose of Grand Island, has been named Executive Director of the Year and Angi Muller, administrative assistant at the Grand Island community, has been named Employee of the Year by Primrose Retirement Communities.

VanPelt has served as executive director of Primrose of Grand Island since 2016 and has been with the company since 2007. She oversees the day-to-day operations of the entire community and acts as a resource and leader for the Grand Island Primrose team.

The Primrose Employee of the Year award is given annually. Muller was chosen from more than 1,600 employees across 19 states. This award goes to the employee who has an unparalleled passion and commitment to serve seniors and who continuously collaborates with team members.

Primrose Retirement Community of Grand Island consists of 36 independent living apartment homes and 32 assisted living apartment homes.

Brostrom recognized as Outstanding Young Lawyer

Kara Brostrom, a partner in Ball, Loudon, Ebert and Brostrom, LLC Estate and Business Law, has been recognized by the Nebraska State Bar Association (NSBA) as the 2020 Outstanding Young Lawyer.