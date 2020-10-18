People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 18

Phillips promoted by Tabitha Hospice
Aaron Phillips of Stromsburg has been promoted to assistant administrator of Tabitha Hospice.
Phillips works to ensure Tabitha’s interdisciplinary team meets the needs of area residents and their families delivering hospice care that exceeds industry standards.
Prior to his current role, he was the Tabitha Hospice spiritual care coordinator and provided support to families throughout the hospice journey. He has been recognized by clients and families through Tabitha’s employee recognition program, Hearts of Gold, 14 times.
Phillips and his wife have four children, and live in the Stromsburg area. The family is part of the Stromsburg Evangelical Free Church congregation and he is a chairman on the Christian Education Board. He also serves on the local capital campaign committee for the Midwest Covenant Home and helps announce Cross County Cougars football games.
Tabitha Hospice serves 28 Nebraska counties and provides guidance to those with a terminal diagnosis focusing on symptom control, pain management, personal care assistance and grief and bereavement support to families through a very emotional time.
VanPelt, Muller honored by Primrose Retirement Communities
Donya VanPelt, executive director of Primrose of Grand Island, has been named Executive Director of the Year and Angi Muller, administrative assistant at the Grand Island community, has been named Employee of the Year by Primrose Retirement Communities.
VanPelt has served as executive director of Primrose of Grand Island since 2016 and has been with the company since 2007. She oversees the day-to-day operations of the entire community and acts as a resource and leader for the Grand Island Primrose team.
The Primrose Employee of the Year award is given annually. Muller was chosen from more than 1,600 employees across 19 states. This award goes to the employee who has an unparalleled passion and commitment to serve seniors and who continuously collaborates with team members.
Primrose Retirement Community of Grand Island consists of 36 independent living apartment homes and 32 assisted living apartment homes.
Brostrom recognized as Outstanding Young Lawyer
Kara Brostrom, a partner in Ball, Loudon, Ebert and Brostrom, LLC Estate and Business Law, has been recognized by the Nebraska State Bar Association (NSBA) as the 2020 Outstanding Young Lawyer.
This award is presented to a member of the NSBA who has made exemplary contributions to the community and to public service, who has actively participated in state and local bar activities and who shows exemplary professional knowledge, skill, integrity and courtesy.
Brostrom chairs the Real Estate, Probate and Trust section of the NSBA. She is a member of the Women and the Law, Young Lawyers Sections, and a member of the Legislative Committee of the NSBA. Her practice includes estate and tax planning, trust and estate administration, real estate law, entity formation and business and succession planning.
Ball, Loudon, Ebert and Brostrom, LLC is a boutique estate and business law firm located in Lincoln, with satellite offices in Grand Island and Omaha, and serves clients throughout Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
