People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 2

New business/ag lender joins Home Federal Bank

Home Federal Bank has expanded Business and Agriculture lending services with the addition of Mike Coghlan.

Coghlan joins the bank after having previously served as the Economic Development Director in St. Paul. He says he looks forward to providing solutions to Home Federal Bank customers by utilizing his background in banking and economic development. Formerly, he worked in the Corporate Treasury Division of First National Bank in Omaha.

Coghlan attended Northwest High School and graduated from Wayne State in 2008. He and his wife, Kate, have two children. When not coaching or cheering on their children, they enjoy kayaking down the Middle Loup River and hiking in Colorado.

Coghlan can be reached at the 221 S. Locust St. office in Grand Island, by telephone at 308-398-4905 or by email, mcoghlan@homefederalne.com.

Home Federal Bank was founded in 1935 with four employees in downtown Grand Island and now serves six communities across Nebraska — Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Lexington, Superior and Lincoln. With more than 70 dedicated employees, they are proud to be one of Nebraska’s most respected community banks and continue to meet the changing needs of their growing customer base.

Grand Island Tourism hires sports marketing manager

Diane Rouzee has been named Sports Marketing Manager for Grand Island Tourism.

This position will facilitate relationships with associations, regional events, and national events to grow the sports tourism business in our area. Rouzee will work closely with Fonner Park, the future Pinnacle Bank Sports Complex, and the City of Grand Island Parks and Recreation Department to coordinate and promote events in our area.

Rouzee retired last spring after a 38-year career teaching at Grand Island Northwest High School. Her classes covered business, accounting, personal finance, marketing, and entrepreneurship. She was also a successful athletic coach.

Rouzee brings a wealth of knowledge in the sports industry and has a wide variety of contacts who will be valuable for Grand Island Tourism. With a deep passion for sports and vast experience with mens, womens, coed, and youth sports, she shows a real interest in learning about all Grand Island has to offer and how it can grow its sports event market.

She is married and has three adult children.

Contact Rouzee at the Grand Island Tourism office at 201 W. Third St., by phone at 308-382-4400, or email diane@VisitGrandIsland.com

Grand Island Buckle welcomes new store manager

Denim destination and specialty retailer, The Buckle, Inc., added to its leadership team with Joplin, Missouri-native, Alex Arrieta, named as the Grand Island store manager.

Arrieta began his journey with Buckle nine years ago, as a college freshman, working as a floor leader at the Springfield, Mo., store. He graduating from Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Merchandising and Product Development.

He continued along Buckle’s career path which led him to manage his first store in Pittsburgh, Kan., in 2018, and now, to his new role as store manager of the Grand Island store at the Conestoga Mall.

Headquartered in Kearney, Buckle currently operates 439 retail stores in 42 states.