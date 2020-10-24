 Skip to main content
People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 25
People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 25

Lutz adds Hohenstein as senior accountant

Tyler Hohenstein has joined the Grand Island office of Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, as a senior accountant.

Hohenstein is responsible for providing tax consulting and compliance services for clients in a variety of industries, with a focus on individual and business income tax.

Graduating from Wayne State College in Wayne, he has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.

