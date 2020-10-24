People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 25

Lutz adds Hohenstein as senior accountant
Tyler Hohenstein has joined the Grand Island office of Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, as a senior accountant.
Hohenstein is responsible for providing tax consulting and compliance services for clients in a variety of industries, with a focus on individual and business income tax.
Graduating from Wayne State College in Wayne, he has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.