People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 3

Prado-Thompson joins staff at Woods Bros.
Ana Prado-Thompson, a Realtor with Woods Bros., has transferred to the Grand Island office.
Prado-Thompson, a graduate of Grand Island Senior High, began working for a real estate office as an office assistant in 2015 and became a licensed Realtor in 2017.
In the community, she is involved with the Teammates mentoring program.
The Woods Bros. office is at 819 Diers Ave. Prado-Thompson can be reached there at 308-850-2083.
Pulmonologist Dr. Chung joins St. Francis
Dr. Jacqueline Chung has joined the medical staff of Grand Island-CHI Health Clinic Pulmonology (St. Francis) .
Chung is board certified for internal medicine and board eligible for pulmonary medicine and critical care.
She earned her medical degree from the Saba University School of Medicine in Saba, Netherlands-Antilles. She completed an internal medicine residency at St. Mary’s Health Center in St. Louis. She worked as a hospitalist for four years before completing a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha.
Pulmonologists are doctors who focus on the diseases and conditions that affect the respiratory system. They may treat common problems like asthma or serious conditions such as lung cancer. Chung also helps patients with respiratory failure in the intensive care unit at CHI Health St. Francis.
The clinic is located at 908 N. Howard Ave., Suite 105, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Chung is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 308-398-8900.
Richardson graduates from School of Banking
Dave Richardson of Equitable Bank in Grand Island has graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking.
Richardson attended the SWGSB program through the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. The three-year program designed for the financial services industry is focused on analytical proficiency, leadership development, and strategic visioning.
He graduated with academic honors and his team placed first in both the Living Bank Case Study and the BankCEO competitions.
Richardson is the Grand Island community bank president and the chief lending officer for the company. He has been with Equitable Bank since 2005. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as well as the Commercial Lending School of Banking, and the Ag Lending School of Banking and the Advanced School of Banking.
He serves as president of the Stuhr Museum Foundation Board and is a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church Council as well as the Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation. He and his wife, Rachel, have three children and live in Phillips.
McComb attends certification workshop
Nicolette McComb, a staff member of First Presbyterian Preschool, has attended a certification course in Safe with You: Safe Sleep for Infants and Abusive Head Trauma presented by Jo Braun.
The course is offered through ELC Central Region/Early Childhood Training Center by the state of Nebraska.
Safe with you: Safe Sleep for Infants/Abusive Head Trauma is a workshop that provides information on reducing the risk of sudden unexpected infant death and preventing accidental suffocation.
It also provided information on abusive head trauma, consequences of shaking a baby, different reasons why a baby may cry and how to create a personal plan to prevent abusive head trauma.
This workshop was developed by the Early Childhood Training Center and meets the requirements of Nebraska State Statute 43-2606.
First Presbyterian Preschool at 2103 W. Anna St. can be reached at 308-382-2947.