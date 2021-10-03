People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 3

The clinic is located at 908 N. Howard Ave., Suite 105, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Chung is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 308-398-8900.

Richardson graduates from School of Banking

Dave Richardson of Equitable Bank in Grand Island has graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking.

Richardson attended the SWGSB program through the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. The three-year program designed for the financial services industry is focused on analytical proficiency, leadership development, and strategic visioning.

He graduated with academic honors and his team placed first in both the Living Bank Case Study and the BankCEO competitions.

Richardson is the Grand Island community bank president and the chief lending officer for the company. He has been with Equitable Bank since 2005. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as well as the Commercial Lending School of Banking, and the Ag Lending School of Banking and the Advanced School of Banking.