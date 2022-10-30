People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 30

Personal trainer joins staff at YMCA

Desiree Noel has joined the Grand Island YMCA as a certified personal trainer. She will be offering one-on-one training with scheduled appointments.

This winter, Noel will be finishing her Certified Nutrition Coach program and will be offering those services as well. She is interested in offering group health courses including nutrition, body re-composition programs and group strength classes.

Noel has been a Registered Nurse for almost 10 years working in emergency medicine, surgery, and most recently, neurology. She is married with three young boys at home.

To consult with Noel, call the Grand Island YMCA at 308-395-9622.

Buchta receives national award from NAFIC

Bill Buchta of Grand Island received two awards at the National Association of Fraternal Insurance Counselors meeting Sept. 28-30 in St. Paul, Minn.

Buchta received the Platinum Award for outstanding levels of production in 2021. He also received the Quality Service Award with a 99% persistency over the last three years as well.

Buchta has been a field agent with the Knights of Columbus since May of 1990 helping Catholic families in the Grand Island area and is a lifetime member of Million Dollar Round Table.

He can be reached at 308-381-2700.

Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes new hire

LINCOLN — Chase Samuelson has been hired as the Central regional manager for Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Samuelson grew up on his family’s farm near Palmer and has been active in Farm Bureau, serving as a governmental relations intern in 2018 and is a Merrick County Farm Bureau member. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Samuelson comes to Nebraska Farm Bureau from State Bank of Scotia, where he was assistant vice president serving farmers and ranchers in Central Nebraska.

Samuelson will work with county Farm Bureaus in 13 counties in the Central region, including Boone, Buffalo, Butler, Colfax, Greeley, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Sherman and Valley.