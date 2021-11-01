People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 31

Platte PEER Group hires new executive director

CHAPMAN — Hannah Clark has joined the Platte PEER Group as its executive director and will oversee the operations of Bader Park and the Dark Island Trail.

Clark is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in fisheries and wildlife-law enforcement option and minorin in geography and criminology.

She has worked at Mormon Island State Recreation Area since 2018m working on grounds and building maintenance as well as an equipment operator. Most recently, she has worked in the park office on public relations and finances. Clark is proficient in ArcMap and Garmin Montana software.

She has been involved with UNL’s Wildlife Club, Wildlife Society and Horses for Healing, and has experience in managing stables and working with horses. She has served as a crew member on the Dannebrog Volunteer Fire Department.

The Platte PEER (people, education, environment, recreation) Group is an umbrella organization that manages Bader Memorial Park and owns and operates the Dark Island Trail in Merrick County.