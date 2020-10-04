People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 4

An industry veteran, Codispot brings decades of experience to Chief. His extensive experience in the metal manufacturing and fabrication environment will provide vision, leadership, and operational direction for Chief Fabrication’s products and services. As general manager, he will work to maintain operational efficiencies, expand the client base and provide industry insights to lead a highly effective team.

He began his career with Robinson Fans Florida, Inc. At Robinson Fans he held positions ranging from estimating/production coordinator, estimating manager and general manager to regional production manager before accepting the director of operations position with Robinson Machine Co.

Sherbeck joins Paul Davis Restoration staff

Jeff Sherbeck has been hired as a restoration associate at Paul Davis Restoration in Grand Island.

Sherbeck is responsible for estimating and overseeing jobs in residential and commercial cleanup, restoration, repairs and reconstruction of property damage from water, fire, smoke, vandalism, and mold insurance claim losses. He will also work in the company’s emergency services division, which provides property owners with 24-hour assistance.