People in Business for Sunday, Oct. 4

Sheard joins IdeaBank Marketing
Jack Sheard has joined IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings as a marketing strategist.
Sheard will work with clients to develop creative solutions that offer an integrated marketing approach that includes websites, email marketing, social marketing, internal communications and public relations. He will also spearhead a new education marketing program to be announced at a later date.
He has 20 years of experience in the communications field. In addition to work at other newspapers, he spent seven years at The Grand Island Independent, the final two as online director.
Following that, Sheard served for eight years as marketing and communication coordinator for Grand Island Public Schools, a 10,000-student district.
He currently serves as president of the Nebraska School Public Relations Association and has earned national recognition for various initiatives from the National School Public Relations Association.
Sheard graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2000 with a bachelor of science in journalism/mass communication and a minor in multimedia.
He and his wife, Melissa, have two sons.
Christenson Cleaning names Omtvedt as project manager
Mark Omtvedt has joined Christenson Cleaning and Restoration in Hastings as project manager.
He will oversee Christenson’s carpet cleaning and restoration operations, which include fire, water and mold services.
Omtvedt has 12 years of experience in the cleaning industry, including eight years as operations manager for Yellow Van and four years as director of environmental services at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He previously worked in the flooring industry.
He holds certifications from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification in fire, water and mold services, and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Rash working at All Faiths Funeral Home
Stacie Rash joined the staff at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island on Aug. 7 as an administrative assistant.
Rash and her husband, Jimmy, live in Doniphan and have two grown daughters. She also assists her husband with his business, Jimmy Rash Photography, and because of her love of baseball, works with the Hastings Sod Busters during the summer.
Codispot new general manager of Chief Fabrication
Dan Codispot has joined the Chief Fabrication leadership team as general manager.
An industry veteran, Codispot brings decades of experience to Chief. His extensive experience in the metal manufacturing and fabrication environment will provide vision, leadership, and operational direction for Chief Fabrication’s products and services. As general manager, he will work to maintain operational efficiencies, expand the client base and provide industry insights to lead a highly effective team.
He began his career with Robinson Fans Florida, Inc. At Robinson Fans he held positions ranging from estimating/production coordinator, estimating manager and general manager to regional production manager before accepting the director of operations position with Robinson Machine Co.
Sherbeck joins Paul Davis Restoration staff
Jeff Sherbeck has been hired as a restoration associate at Paul Davis Restoration in Grand Island.
Sherbeck is responsible for estimating and overseeing jobs in residential and commercial cleanup, restoration, repairs and reconstruction of property damage from water, fire, smoke, vandalism, and mold insurance claim losses. He will also work in the company’s emergency services division, which provides property owners with 24-hour assistance.
He has spent the last 13 years working for a manufacturing and architectural metal services company. His last seven years there were spent as an estimator, estimating costs required to produce metal parts and assemblies according to blueprints. He has also worked part time in construction the last two years.
Sherbeck attended Central Community College in its electrical technology program.
He is originally from Taylor and has lived in Grand Island since 2007 with his wife and children.
