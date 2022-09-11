People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 11

Central City doctor earns state honor

CENTRAL CITY — The Nebraska Medical Association has named Traci Dieckmann, DO, of Central City, the 2022 Young Physician of the Year.

A native of Elsie in rural western Nebraska, Dr. Dieckmann attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, graduated from the University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City and completed her Residency at Wesley Family Medicine in Wichita, Kan.

Dr. Dieckmann is a family medicine physician in Central City and is affiliated with Merrick Medical Center, Central City Medical Clinic and the Fullerton Medical Clinic. She was chosen for the award in part “for her outstanding community leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Dr. Dieckmann was “instrumental in helping her community navigate through pandemic and worked to ensure healthcare remained available for all.”

As Chief of Staff at Merrick Medical Center, community members were able to connect with her on a more personal level as she provided updates and education in the clinic, hospital and on social media. Dr. Dieckmann also played a vital role in the planning and construction of a new $27 million hospital in Central City, which opened in opened in June of 2022.

IdeaBank project manager earns Google Ads certifications

HASTINGS — Melissa Struss, project manager and digital marketing strategist at IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings, has expanded her credentials by earning five Google Ads certifications.

Each certification required Struss to complete online learning modules and to pass a timed assessment. She earned certifications that demonstrate the following abilities: Google Ads Measurement — measure and optimize Google Ads campaign performance; Google Ads Display — effectively use display advertising to meet specific marketing objectives; Google Ads Search — effectively conduct Google Ads Search campaigns; Google Ads Creative — make effective ads for video, display, app and search campaigns; and Google Ads Video — get results from YouTube and Google Video advertising solutions. The certifications are valid for one year.

In her position at IdeaBank, Struss coordinates with designers, clients and vendors to complete projects that deliver successful results. Her education includes a bachelor’s degree from Hastings College in broadcasting with a sports emphasis and visual media minor. Struss has worked at IdeaBank Marketing since 2018.

IdeaBank Marketing has been providing comprehensive marketing and advertising services, including strategic marketing plans, social media marketing, ad campaigns, corporate identity packages and public relations services, for a wide variety of businesses and industries for 40 years. For more information, contact IdeaBank at (402) 463-0588 or ideabankmarketing.com.