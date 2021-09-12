People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 12

Jelinek named visitors bureau program manager
Dana Jelinek has joined the Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau staff as program and outreach manager.
In the newly created position, Jelinek will facilitate the Visitor Improvement Fund, established to grow the tourism economy in Grand Island and Hall County. The fund distributes money through a grant program designed to create new visitor attractions and facilities, or improve existing ones within Hall County. She will also work to attract motorcoach trips and tours to the area.
Jelinek comes to Grand Island Tourism with a background in nonprofit administration, event and project management, and team building. She and her husband, Ron, are lifelong Grand Island residents.
Jelinek served as the executive director of Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity from 2000 to 2021.
Carlson promoted by Central Valley Ag
Chad Carlson has been named senior vice president of talent for Central Valley Ag, based in York with locations throughout central Nebraska.
Carlson succeeds Tim Esser, who will be transitioning to a new full-time role where he will be doing project work in the HR Division.
Carlson has been the director of financial planning & analysis at CVA. In his new position, he will be responsible for CVA employees and helping them have a productive and rewarding career at CVA.
He has extensive experience in the ag industry, including management positions with Land O’Lakes and Aurora Cooperative. Carlson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
First Presbyterian Preschool staff certified for first aid
First Presbyterian Preschool teachers and staff Tracy Goodman, Peg Carroll, Jeanne Woodruff, Debbi Lessig, Sandy Duncan, Nicky McComb and Stephanie Henke received their certification in CPR, first aid and AED.
CPR First Aid and AED certification is provided by the Red Cross.
By a teacher or instructor providing CPR, they can prevent brain damage that can occur due to a lack of oxygen to the brain until medial help arrives. Cardiovascular conditions and heart disease are the leading cause of death in the U.S. When the heart stops, blood and oxygen are unable to circulated through the body and can lead to brain damage within minutes, A teacher with CPR and first aid certification could possibly save a life.
Call the preschool, 2103 W. Anna, at 308-382-2947.