People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 12

Jelinek named visitors bureau program manager

Dana Jelinek has joined the Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau staff as program and outreach manager.

In the newly created position, Jelinek will facilitate the Visitor Improvement Fund, established to grow the tourism economy in Grand Island and Hall County. The fund distributes money through a grant program designed to create new visitor attractions and facilities, or improve existing ones within Hall County. She will also work to attract motorcoach trips and tours to the area.

Jelinek comes to Grand Island Tourism with a background in nonprofit administration, event and project management, and team building. She and her husband, Ron, are lifelong Grand Island residents.

Jelinek served as the executive director of Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity from 2000 to 2021.

Carlson promoted by Central Valley Ag

Chad Carlson has been named senior vice president of talent for Central Valley Ag, based in York with locations throughout central Nebraska.

Carlson succeeds Tim Esser, who will be transitioning to a new full-time role where he will be doing project work in the HR Division.