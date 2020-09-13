People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 13

Reed named vice president of Boss Truck Shop
Trucking industry veteran Jim Reed has been named vice president of Boss Truck Shop, headquartered in Grand Island.
Reed, most recently the vice president of truck service new business for TravelCenters of America, has spent his entire career in the truck-service industry.
During his tenure with TA, he helped grow the footprint of the company’s full-service truck repair locations by more than 85%. An expert in recruiting, staffing, and training for the truck-maintenance field, he brings his vast knowledge and experience to the Nebraska-based Boss Truck Shop division of Bosselman Enterprises.
Reed began his new role on Sept. 8.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.