People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 19

Rennau joins Grand Island Dental staff

Abby Rennau has joined the Grand Island Dental Center staff as a dental hygienist.

Rennau has been practicing dental hygiene in Grand Island since 2006.

She graduated from Central Community College-Hastings in 2006 with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. She serves on an ethics panel and judges table clinics of the dental hygiene program at CCC in Hastings. She has also served on the board of GNDHA as a past president.

Grand Island Dental Center is a full-service family dental office at 2414 W. Faidley Ave., Suite 101.

Nasr El Nimer practicing at CHI Health Clinic

Dr. Carlos Nedal Nasr El Nimer has joined the medical staff of CHI Health Clinic Family Medicine in Grand Island as an internist.

Nasr El Nimer earned his medical degree from the University of Los Andes in Venezuela. He then completed an internal medicine residency at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami.