People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 25

Stein first midwife to join local clinic

CHI Health Clinic Women’s Health in Grand Island has added Brandi Stein, a board certified nurse midwife, to its staff. Stein is the first midwife on the medical staff at the Maternity Center at CHI Health St. Francis and in the Grand Island community.

In this new role, Stein will provide a full range of primary health care services for women throughout their lifespan, including gynecologic care, family planning, preconception care, prenatal and postpartum care, childbirth and care of the newborn.

Stein received her Master’s of Science in Nursing-Certified Nurse Midwife degree from Frontier Nursing University in Kentucky. In addition, Stein holds national certifications in inpatient obstetrics and external fetal monitoring and is a trained pediatric and adult sexual assault nurse examiner.

Before pursuing advanced practice and midwifery, Stein worked as a registered nurse for 23 years. Most of that time was spent as a labor and delivery nurse and board-certified lactation consultant at St. Francis.

Stein joins board certified obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Michael Ryski, Dr. Amanda Stuelpnagel, OB/GYN; and women’s health nurse practitioner Chelsey Kennedy. Their practice at 705 Orleans Drive is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be scheduled with Stein by calling the clinic at 308-398-9393.

Winton new manager for Bosselman Enterprises

Bosselman Enterprises has announced BJ Winton has joined the corporate team at Bosselman Enterprises as loss prevention/asset protection manager.

Winton comes to Bosselman following a nearly two-decade career with the Grand Island Police Department, where he held a variety of roles.

Winton and his wife, Christen, have been married for 21 years and have three children.

Bosselman Enterprises, comprised of multiple companies, is headquartered in Grand Island and includes: 45 Pump & Pantry convenience stores; 48 Boss Truck Shop service centers; two Bosselman Travel Centers; one Hampton Inn, two Motel 6 franchises, and three Pump & Pantry Motels; restaurants including Tommy Gunz Bistro, Max’s Thunder Road Grill, and Max’s Highway Diner; quick-serve concepts including Little Caesars, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, and Cinnabon Bakeries; Tommy Gunz Liquor Warehouse and VisionComm Storage & Vending.

Founded in 1948, Bosselman’s is a family organization in its fourth generation and has expanded across the nation in 24 states with more than 1,200 employees. For more information check its website at www.bosselman.com

Hutchinson makes Forbes list

Michael C. Hutchinson of Grand Island, from the Nebraska General Office of New York Life, has been listed on the 2022 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list.

The individuals named to this list of distinguished professionals were chosen based on many criteria considered by an independent research firm.

A New York Life agent for 10 years, Hutchinson received this recognition for helping his clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever.