People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 26

Chandrakumaran is new internist at CHI Health Clinic
Dr. Anchalia Chandrakumaran has joined the medical staff of CHI Health Clinic Family Medicine in Grand Island as an internist.
Chandrakumaran earned her medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College in Qatar. She then completed an internal medicine residency at Virginia Commonwealth University Health Systems in Richmond, Va.
She is especially interested in taking care of older adults and addressing the unique aspects of their care.
Internal medicine physicians, or internists, are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness. They are especially well trained in the diagnosis of puzzling medical problems, in the ongoing care of chronic illnesses, and in caring for patients with more than one disease. Internists also specialize in health promotion and disease prevention.
The clinic, located at 908 N Howard Ave. Suite 108, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Chandrakumaran is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 308-398-5522.
Britton named branch manager for Essential Personnel in Grand Island
Becky Britton is the new branch manager of the Grand Island office of Essential Personnel.
Britton will be directly responsible for recruiting and placing skilled employees at client companies; she will work closely with clients and assist them with their hiring needs. In addition, she will oversee the daily operations of the Grand Island office, manage internal employees and maintain a superior level of customer service within the Grand Island branch.
She has 13 years of experience in management and more than 30 years of customer service experience. She can be reached by calling (308) 381-4400.
Wasiak joins Grand Island Dental Center staff
Johnna Wasiak has joined the Grand Island Dental Center staff as a dental assistant.
Wasiak grew up in Wood River and completed her dental assisting degree in Concorde, Colo., in 2009. She then moved back to Grand Island to raise her family.
She has been a pediatric dental assistant for six years and a general dentistry assistant for an additional seven years.
Grand Island Dental Center is a full service family dental office at 2414 W. Faidley Ave., Suite 101.