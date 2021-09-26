People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 26

Chandrakumaran is new internist at CHI Health Clinic

Dr. Anchalia Chandrakumaran has joined the medical staff of CHI Health Clinic Family Medicine in Grand Island as an internist.

Chandrakumaran earned her medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College in Qatar. She then completed an internal medicine residency at Virginia Commonwealth University Health Systems in Richmond, Va.

She is especially interested in taking care of older adults and addressing the unique aspects of their care.

Internal medicine physicians, or internists, are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness. They are especially well trained in the diagnosis of puzzling medical problems, in the ongoing care of chronic illnesses, and in caring for patients with more than one disease. Internists also specialize in health promotion and disease prevention.

The clinic, located at 908 N Howard Ave. Suite 108, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Chandrakumaran is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 308-398-5522.