People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 27

Mowrey new therapist at Balance Mobility & Aquatic
Darlene Mowrey, a physical therapist, has joined the staff at Balance Mobility & Aquatic Therapy Center in Grand Island.
Mowrey has a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and a graduate degree from Indiana University. She specializes in orthopedic, women’s health, pediatrics and inpatient rehabilitation.
She is a Certified Myofascial Trigger Point Therapist.
For appointments, call Balance Mobility & Aquatic Center at 308-398-2170.
Asher joins Children’s Rehab Center staff as occupational therapist
Jackie Asher, an occupational therapist, has joined the staff at Children’s Rehab Center in Grand Island.
Asher attended the University of Illinois at Chicago and NOVA Southeastern University.
She is certified in therapeutic listening, interactive metronome and SOS approach to feeding.
For appointments, call Children’s Rehab Center at 308-398-5170.
