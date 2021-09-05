People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 5

Sorahan named YMCA child care director
Erin Sorahan has been promoted to child care director of the Grand Island YMCA.
Sorahan joined the YMCA as a teacher in May 2019. She leads a team of 20 teachers and teacher aides who care for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years in the Child Development Center. She also supervises the Fun Clubs, which provide child care for children in elementary school when schools are not in session.
A graduate of Grand Island Northwest, she earned a bachelor of science degree in social work with an emphasis on working with children and families from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
While in high school, Sorahan participated in volleyball, basketball and track. She was selected as the Grand Island Independent’s Outstanding Fall Sports Athlete as well as the Independent’s Athlete of the Year. Following high school, she played volleyball at Midland University and UNK.
During college, Sorahan worked as a summer camp counselor for the Grand Island City Parks and Recreation Program, a classroom teacher for a child care center in Kearney, as an after school program aide and as a private nanny. Following attainment of her social work degree, she served as an intensive family preservation specialist for a private agency, working with children and families who were experiencing difficulties in their lives.
Vaughn joins GGICF as communications officer
Megan Vaughn, who has served as an AmeriCorps VISTA associate with the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation (GGICF) has become its new communications officer.
Vaughn is a Grand Island native and a graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic. She graduated from Hastings College in May with a bachelor of arts, majoring in digital development and design and minoring in marketing.
She has been with the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation since January 2020, starting as an intern for the spring semester assisting in the recent rebrand. She went on to join the foundation’s team in the summer as a Summer Associates VISTA, then as the foundation’s Community Impact VISTA associate.
Koenig, Kneale honored as Nebraska State Bar Foundation Fellows
Michael Kneale and Susan Koenig of Grand Island were among 30 lawyers and judges inducted at the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s recent Fellows Dinner in Lincoln.
Lawyers are invited to become fellows based on their integrity and character, distinction in the profession or the community, contributions to the profession or the community and their contributions to the Bar Foundation.
Koenig is a partner in Mayer Burns & Koenig. She is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and the American Bar Association. She received the Robert Spire Pro Bono Award, For the Love of the Children Award in 2017 and the 2019 Vision for the Future Award from Goodwill of Greater Nebraska. In the community she serves on the Goodwill Right Committee and is clerk of the Session for the First Presbyterian Church.
Kneale is vice president and manager of the Trust Department at Five Points Bank. He serves as chair of the College Park Board of Trustees and also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Grand Island Community Foundation.
Price receives Longevity Award from Reinke
Mike Price of Alda, who works for Holdrege Irrigation, has been presented a 10-year PLUS Program Longevity Award by Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology.
Price received the award in recognition of his dedication to maintaining a PLUS Program certification for 10 years.
The Reinke PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Program is a service training program that’s offered to full-service Reinke dealers and includes a series of six courses and a testing process that qualifies them as a PLUS or Platinum PLUS certified technician.
To maintain certification, 16 service training credits must be earned each year either through online or in-class training. Certified Reinke PLUS and Platinum PLUS technicians are trained to deliver the most advanced technical service and support to customers.
Adams named CEO of TeamMates
DeMoine Adams has been hired as chief executive officer of the TeamMates Mentoring Program, to begin work on Tuesday.
Adams replaces Sarah Waldman, who is stepping down after serving as executive director for four years.
No stranger to the TeamMates Program, Adams has served TeamMates for eight of its 30 years, first as post-secondary education coordinator from 2012 to 2016, and then as program director until 2020. He most recently served as director of development for the University of Nebraska Foundation for the College of Business.
Adams received two degrees from the University of Nebraska, a bachelor of arts degree in political science in 2001 and a master of arts in educational psychology in 2006. He is currently a PHD candidate in sociology and leadership. He is a four-time letterwinner for the Cornhuskers, playing rush end in 1999-2002.
A strengths-based mentoring program, TeamMates equips mentors to help students discover their individual strengths and talents.