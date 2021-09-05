People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 5

Vaughn joins GGICF as communications officer

Megan Vaughn, who has served as an AmeriCorps VISTA associate with the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation (GGICF) has become its new communications officer.

Vaughn is a Grand Island native and a graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic. She graduated from Hastings College in May with a bachelor of arts, majoring in digital development and design and minoring in marketing.

She has been with the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation since January 2020, starting as an intern for the spring semester assisting in the recent rebrand. She went on to join the foundation’s team in the summer as a Summer Associates VISTA, then as the foundation’s Community Impact VISTA associate.

Koenig, Kneale honored as Nebraska State Bar Foundation Fellows

Michael Kneale and Susan Koenig of Grand Island were among 30 lawyers and judges inducted at the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s recent Fellows Dinner in Lincoln.

Lawyers are invited to become fellows based on their integrity and character, distinction in the profession or the community, contributions to the profession or the community and their contributions to the Bar Foundation.