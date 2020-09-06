 Skip to main content
People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 6
People in Business for Sunday, Sept. 6

Rush practicing at Family Dental Care

Dr. Cody Rush has joined the Family Dental Care practice as an associate dentist.

Rush is a 2012 Northwest High School graduate who graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry in 2020. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2016.

He is a member of the Nebraska Dental Association.

Family Dental Care is located at 815 N. Custer Ave. Appointments can be made by calling 308-384-0534.

