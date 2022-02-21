People in Business: Grand Island man receives state honors for making quota

Deacon Bill Buchta, of the Swanson Agency in Grand Island, was recently recognized for finishing 155% of quota and in the top 10% of the company for 2021 sales.

Buchta, with more than 30 years experience with the Knights of Columbus Insurance, works with Catholic families in Grand Island, Central City, Aurora and Fullerton. The award was presented at a recent statewide meeting.

He can be reached at william.buchta@kofc.org or 308-381-2700.