People in Business: Grand Island preschool faculty members earn certifications

Several members of the staff at First Presbyterian Preschool attended the Early Childhood Educational Conference on Feb. 5 at Central Community College.

Stephanie Henke, Tracy Goodman, Sandy Duncan, Debbi Lessig, Peg Carrol and Jeanne Woodruff earned certification in several areas including “Life Changing Benefits of Connecting Children with Nature,” “Brain-Wise Strategies to Impact Children in a Meaningful Way” and “Finding Strength in the Struggle.”

The church and preschool are located at 2103 W. Anna St. in Grand Island.

For more information about the preschool at 2103 W. Anna, call 308-382-2947.