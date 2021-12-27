People in Business: Ismaiel, Parr join team at IdeaBank Marketing

HASTINGS — IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings has added Sheryl Ismaiel to its team as finance manager and human resources coordinator and Kristin Parr as marketing assistant.

Ismaiel’s responsibilities include accounts receivable, accounts payable, sales tax, payroll and general ledger postings. She also handles human resources duties for IdeaBank.

She previously worked as credit manager for Nebraska Peterbilt in Grand Island, bookkeeper for Adams County Senior Services in Hastings and chief accountant for the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, Va.

As marketing assistant, Parr provides support to IdeaBank’s account executives, manages project traffic and assists with client needs.

Her experience includes serving as enrollment coordinator at Hastings Catholic Schools, executive director at Wellspring Pregnancy and Health and marketing coordinator at Redline Specialty Pharmacy, as well as working as a portrait photographer.

Parr earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration/studio art from Hastings College.

For more information, contact IdeaBank at 402-463-0588 or ideabankmarketing.com.