People in Business: Law firm adds associate attorney to staff

Anna Brokaw has joined the Smith, Johnson, Allen, Connick & Hansen Law Firm as an associate attorney.

Prior to attending law school, Brokaw graduated with distinction with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Doane University. She graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law. While in law school, Brokaw competed on the UNL Mediation Team and participated in the civil clinic, where she primarily assisted veterans with various legal issues.

Brokaw is a native of Imperial. She is married to Brady Brokaw, who teaches at Grand Island Central Catholic. She enjoys spending time with her family and cats, doing home projects, and spending time outdoors.

Smith Johnson was founded in 1929 on the principles of integrity, excellence in the practice of law, and straightforward solutions to complex legal issues. Based in Grand Island, Smith Johnson attorneys handle matters throughout Nebraska in the areas of litigation, estate planning, family law, real estate, business and corporate law, and employment law.