People in Business: Lux newest chiropractor at Grand Island Chiropractic

Dr. Derek Lux has joined the health care team at Grand Island Chiropractic Center.

Lux is a native of Grand Island who graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic. He earned a degree in nutrition and exercise health science from the University of Nebraska, then graduated summa cum laude from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City, Kan. He completed his clinical experience at the Kansas City VA Medical Center and the Duchesne Clinic in Kansas City.

He is accepting new patients with office hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as on Saturday mornings. Potential patients can get better acquainted with him by watching his introductory video at www.grandislandchiro.com.

Lux and his wife, Jessie (Farrar), also a Grand Island native, are expecting their first child soon.

Grand Island Chiropractic Center is located at 620 N Custer Ave. He can be reached there at 308-381-1312.