People in Business: New radiation oncologist joins staff at Morrison Cancer Center

Dr. Jacqueline Kelly, a radiation oncologist, will be joining the staff at the Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings in June.

Kelly, who served as a radiation oncologist at Yale University School of Medicine and Cancer Treatment Centers of America, has been a research associate in Berlin since September 2020.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, her MSc in radiation biology from the University of Oxford and her medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. She served an internship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and a radiation oncology residency at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Kelly, a member of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, has received numerous awards, has experience in clinical trials and has published numerous articles during her career.