J.D. Sabott and Zachary Butz have been promoted to partners and Mark Porto has rejoined the firm as a partner at Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott & Depue in Grand Island.
With these additions to the partnership, the law firm will now be known as Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz & Porto, LLC.
Sabott joined the firm as an associate in 2014. He received a bachelor of arts from Creighton University in Omaha and a juris doctor from the Creighton University School of Law. His practice focuses on family law, criminal defense and civil litigation.
Butz joined the firm as an associate in 2017. He received a bachelor of arts from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and a juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law in Lincoln. His practice focuses on real estate law, estate planning and administration, and business law.
Porto was an associate at the firm from 2007 to 2017, prior to establishing his own practice. He received a bachelor of arts from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and a juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law in Lincoln. His practice focuses on criminal defense, civil litigation and appellate law.
The firm is located at 308 N. Locust, Suite 501. It can be reached at 308-384-1635.
