People in Business: Stefanini joins Habitat staff

Ali Stefanini has joined the team at Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, overseeing Habitat’s loan program for low-income homebuyers.

Stefanini is working to launch a loan program to assist low-income homeowners with necessary repairs, as well as administrating the program funding.

She will be working with homebuyers on their sweat equity, which is a program requirement. She will also be working with committees to grow education programs already serving Habitat homeowners and homebuyers as part of their sweat equity and ongoing education.

Stefanini comes to Habitat with eight years of experience as a legal administrative assistant, plus a background in customer service and training. While working in a local law office, she participated in Habitat loan closings from 2016 to 2020, which made her familiar with Habitat’s programs.

She can be contacted by email at ali@gihabitat.org.