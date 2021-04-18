People in Business: Time Johnson tapped for Farmers National President’s Circle

Tim Johnson of Grand Island has been recognized with membership in the Farmers National Co. President’s Circle.

Farmers National Co. is one of the nation’s leading farm and ranch management and brokerage companies, serving landowners since 1929. Membership in the President’s Circle is the company’s top real estate award.

Johnson, an accredited farm manager and real estate agent, is licensed to sell real estate throughout Nebraska and manages farm assets in central Nebraska. Johnson has been with Farmers National since 2007 and is a multi-year winner of the President’s Circle award.

Over the last five years, Farmers National has sold 3,938 properties (1,404 at auction) and more than $5.02 billion of real estate during the last 10 years. The company manages more than 5,000 farms and ranches in 29 states comprising more than 2 million acres. Additional services provided by the company include auctions, appraisals and valuation services, insurance, consultation, oil and gas management, a national hunting lease program, forest resource management, and FNC Ag Stock.

Johnson can be contacted at 402-845-6201, by email at TJohnson@FarmersNational.com, or visit www.FarmersNational.com/TimJohnson.