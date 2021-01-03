 Skip to main content
People in Business: Walsh becomes partner in local law firm
People in Business: Walsh becomes partner in local law firm

Kevin P. Walsh is the newest partner at Smith, Johnson, Allen, Connick & Hansen Law Firm in Grand Island.

Walsh has been a member of the firm since 2018. His practice focuses primarily in the areas of real estate, estate planning, probate, and business formation.

He received a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a master of business administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a juris doctorate from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. He previously lived and practiced in Maryland before returning home to Nebraska in 2018.

Walsh is an Omaha native. He and his wife, Dr. Amanda Walsh, welcomed their first child, a daughter, this past year.

