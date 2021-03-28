People in Business: Wood to manage Cornerstone Banks in Grand Island

Holly Wood has been named vice president and manager for Cornerstone Bank locations in Grand Island.
Wood is a graduate of Norfolk Senior High School and received a liberal arts degree from Central Community College. She was an employee of Cornerstone Bank in Columbus from 2013 to 2015.
Since that time, she has served as manager of three Great Western Bank locations in Grand Island.
Wood and her four children live in Doniphan.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.