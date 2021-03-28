 Skip to main content
People in Business: Wood to manage Cornerstone Banks in Grand Island
Holly Wood has been named vice president and manager for Cornerstone Bank locations in Grand Island.

Wood is a graduate of Norfolk Senior High School and received a liberal arts degree from Central Community College. She was an employee of Cornerstone Bank in Columbus from 2013 to 2015.

Since that time, she has served as manager of three Great Western Bank locations in Grand Island.

Wood and her four children live in Doniphan.

