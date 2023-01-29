PEOPLE IN BUSINESS

Maser, Overturf join economic development board

Kristen Maser, vice chairman of Five Points Bank, and Kyle Overturf, CPA and corporate shareholder of AMGL, are serving their first two-year terms on the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Trustees.

The GIAEDC focuses on new business attraction and local business expansion and efficiency. The GIAEDC pursues wealth-producing business opportunities through leveraging the City of Grand Island’s Economic Development Program (LB840) and over 600-plus acres of shovel-ready industrial property.

GIAEDC officers for 2023 are: Jerry Heidelk, chairman, Performance Plus Liquids; Jack Henry, vice-chairman, Indianhead Golf Club; and Bruce Lux, secretary/treasurer, Five Points Bank.

New York Life agents achieved recognition

Grand Island-based Michael Hutchinson and Kearney native John Rickard earned awards at the annual New York Life Banquet earlier this month in Omaha.

Hutchinson was awarded the Agent of the Year and earned four other awards. He then spoke about the value of family at home and at work with colleagues and clients.

Rickard received the award for Most Lives Protected and several others. He speaks of firsthand experience of being there for a family in their time of loss and delivering news of peace from prior planning.

To get in touch with Hutchinson, call 308-382-0619. To reach Rickard, call 308-390-7426.