 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PEOPLE IN BUSINESS

  • 0

Maser, Overturf join economic development board

Kristen Maser, vice chairman of Five Points Bank, and Kyle Overturf, CPA and corporate shareholder of AMGL, are serving their first two-year terms on the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Trustees.

The GIAEDC focuses on new business attraction and local business expansion and efficiency. The GIAEDC pursues wealth-producing business opportunities through leveraging the City of Grand Island’s Economic Development Program (LB840) and over 600-plus acres of shovel-ready industrial property.

GIAEDC officers for 2023 are: Jerry Heidelk, chairman, Performance Plus Liquids; Jack Henry, vice-chairman, Indianhead Golf Club; and Bruce Lux, secretary/treasurer, Five Points Bank.

New York Life agents achieved recognition

People are also reading…

Grand Island-based Michael Hutchinson and Kearney native John Rickard earned awards at the annual New York Life Banquet earlier this month in Omaha.

Hutchinson was awarded the Agent of the Year and earned four other awards. He then spoke about the value of family at home and at work with colleagues and clients.

Rickard received the award for Most Lives Protected and several others. He speaks of firsthand experience of being there for a family in their time of loss and delivering news of peace from prior planning.

To get in touch with Hutchinson, call 308-382-0619. To reach Rickard, call 308-390-7426.

+3 
Hutchinson_Michael.jpg

Hutchinson
+3 
John_Rickard.jpg

Rickard
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Faith, family help Alexis Goodsell of Kearney fight cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts