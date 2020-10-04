People paint with ‘no fear’ at Stuhr’s ‘Art on the Arbor’

People were able to show no fear as they created art at an event Saturday at Stuhr Museum.
Robb Nelson, exhibits curator, said the museum hosted the “Art on the Arbor” event in front of its Stuhr Building in lieu of a reception for its new exhibit, “No Fear; Demystifying the Artistic Process,” which features 30 watercolor paintings of Stuhr Museum’s buildings done on the grounds in June by Matthew DeBoer of Papillion.
At “Art on the Arbor,” visitors were able to grab paper cups filled with watercolors, brushes and pens to draw and/or paint the cups. Nelson said the cups will be displayed in an exhibit at Stuhr Museum and, if there’s enough cups, at The Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St.
“We came up with the idea of having an outdoor art day at the museum because our artist, Matthew DeBoer, does watercolors of outdoor locations,” Nelson said. “So we thought, ‘Let’s make a day of it, have some food trucks here and allow people to do their own artwork alongside of him.’
“A lot of times, we will have an exhibit reception, it is inside and it is very predictable. There are entrées and people walk around; it is just different. Here, everybody can go home with a piece of art they made themselves if they want to, as opposed to just observing something on the wall.”
During the event Saturday, DeBoer performed a demonstration by drawing and painting the Stuhr Building on a paper cup. He said he also set up a portable travel easel for people to him do a watercolor painting of the Stuhr Building.
“The ‘no fear’ component of the (exhibit) title is that because anyone can do it,” DeBoer said. “Oftentimes it is the initial fear of starting a painting, a poem or a song. It is often that initial fear that gets in the way of people actually doing it.”
DeBoer noted the crowd as an example — some adults were diving in, while others were reluctant.
DeBoer said that Emma Batenhorst, 3, was “diving right in” to painting a cup without fear.
He said this shows that the older people are, the more fear they have and that they should feel free to create art with no fear.
Nelson said “No Fear” will be on display in the Stuhr Building at Stuhr Museum through the end of this month.
DeBoer said that, as someone who only started painting two years ago, he is “blown away” by having his work displayed at the museum.
“I am humbled and excited,” he said.
“To me, the purpose of this show is less about me and more about this idea that anyone and everyone should paint and have no fear. What I hope people get out of this whole experience is that they overcome whatever barriers they might have and just give this a shot to see if it is for them. I hope those barriers go away. Also, I hope people enjoy the museum and the grounds and have fun.”
