People paint with ‘no fear’ at Stuhr’s ‘Art on the Arbor’

“The ‘no fear’ component of the (exhibit) title is that because anyone can do it,” DeBoer said. “Oftentimes it is the initial fear of starting a painting, a poem or a song. It is often that initial fear that gets in the way of people actually doing it.”

DeBoer noted the crowd as an example — some adults were diving in, while others were reluctant.

DeBoer said that Emma Batenhorst, 3, was “diving right in” to painting a cup without fear.

He said this shows that the older people are, the more fear they have and that they should feel free to create art with no fear.

Nelson said “No Fear” will be on display in the Stuhr Building at Stuhr Museum through the end of this month.

DeBoer said that, as someone who only started painting two years ago, he is “blown away” by having his work displayed at the museum.

“I am humbled and excited,” he said.

“To me, the purpose of this show is less about me and more about this idea that anyone and everyone should paint and have no fear. What I hope people get out of this whole experience is that they overcome whatever barriers they might have and just give this a shot to see if it is for them. I hope those barriers go away. Also, I hope people enjoy the museum and the grounds and have fun.”

