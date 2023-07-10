Every July, a great fraternity of riders pulls into Grand Island.

The long-distance bicyclists, carrying out the Journey of Hope, belong to Pi Kappa Phi fraternity chapters at colleges nationwide.

This year, 23 cyclists are in the middle of 3,680-mile trek across America. The young men make the trip in support of people with disabilities.

Every year, the riders are intelligent and well-spoken.

How smart are these guys?

Eric Oliver, from Reading, Calif., earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in December from Cal Poly Pomona. This fall, he will start on a master’s degree in nuclear engineering at the University of Florida.

Local people greeted the riders with great hoopla Monday morning in front of Boarders Inn.

Members of The Arc of Central Nebraska treat the riders as if they’re old friends, even though only one rider this year is making his second Journey of Hope. And that rider, Nate Parker, didn’t travel through Grand Island last time. His initial trip, four years ago, was on the Trans-America trip, which is Journey of Hope’s southern route.

Even though they’re different riders each year, they travel with the same mindset.

Dominic Guttadauro, who attends Baylor University, wanted to be the first person from his school to take part in the Journey of Hope.

“And it’s a great way to go challenge yourself and help people. So that’s why I wanted to do it,” said Guttadauro, who’s from San Jose, Calif.

The Journey of Hope has come to Grand Island every year since 1992. The Arc of Central Nebraska has hosted the ride locally since 2011.

Executive Director Teshawna Sawyer said The Arc “is super-excited to host these guys. We truly believe in their mission in what they do and spreading the awareness of people with disabilities.”

Every morning on Facebook, the riders take turns explaining a different disability. “And so that’s really cool,” Sawyer said.

The bike riders’ visit is one of the favorite events of the year for Arc members. “They look forward to this all year. They start asking in January, ‘Are they coming? What day?’” Sawyer said.

Since 1999, the riders have spent two nights every July in Grand Island. During the two days they interact with members of The Arc at a number of events, which are called Friendship Visits.

On Monday night, the Elks Lodge hosted a dance and dinner. Today’s schedule includes a showing of “The Little Mermaid” at the Grand Theater and a Rascal Martinez concert at Tommy Gunz.

Sawyer said “we just absolutely love how much fun we have, and seeing them interact with our members is priceless for us.”

The trip, which began in Napa, Calif., will end in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 12.

The traveling party actually totals 30 people. The riders are accompanied by five vans.

Parker, a native of Boise, Idaho, is now 23. On his first trip across the country, he was 19.

After one arduous trip across America on a bike, why would Parker do it again?

He signed up because he had “such an incredible experience” the first time. “It was the best summer of my life,” adding that it was “life-changing.”

Biking has “always been one of my biggest passions,” said Parker, who attended Purdue University.

He returned partly because of the time he had with his fellow riders. He enjoyed “growing so close over the summer and kind of gaining 30 lifelong brother and friends.” But even more, he enjoyed the Friendship Visits along the way. “They were just incredible.”

Still, support from fellow riders is what keeps the cyclists going.

Spending more than 60 days with your fellow riders around the clock, “you get pretty close,” Parker said.

The trip is incredibly difficult, “whether it’s going through the Rockies or the Sierras” or just riding seven or eight days in a row, he said.

The ride is physically demanding, but Parker said the toll is more mental than physical.

“Just because on those days where you’re really struggling or you don’t want to ride, and your legs are sore and they hurt, you’ve just kind of got to have the grit and determination to say I signed up for this, so I’m going to do it.”

For Oliver, the toughest part of the day is the last 10 or 15 miles. “Especially when the sun’s beating down.”

But what keeps Oliver going is the smiles on people’s faces he sees at each stop. He likes to hang out with the people with disabilities and create memories.

The Friendship Visits, Guttadauro agrees, are a good motivation. On the trek, you “keep yourself helping people and then it gives you a reason” to “stay on the bike as well.”

Guttadauro, 21, agrees the trip is life-changing.

“I’d say it’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever done. You learn a lot about what you’re capable of doing,” he said.

The length of the trip is daunting, Guttadauro said. But you learn that as long as you just keep pushing and keep pedaling, anything’s possible. You will get “to where you need to be, as long as you don’t give up.”

During six hours on the bike each day, you go through a lot of emotions, Guttaduaro said. Almost every day, you think, “I want off the bike right now,” he said.

But “there’s a bunch of guys with you,” Guttadauro said. He looks at them, thinks about people with disabilities and realizes “Hey, this is bigger than me.”

“It’s about them. They struggle every day, so I can struggle for a little bit on a bike,” Guttadauro said.

Fortunately, the riders have a chance to cool off along the way. Sometimes, James Aschkenasy convinces his fellow cyclists to jump into a lake along the highway. A native of Haverford, Pa.,, Aschkenasy attends the University of Colorado.

The Journey of Hope receives a lot of support in Grand Island.

John Wayne, the longtime owner of Wayne’s Cyclery, has assisted the riders since they started coming to Grand Island. Even though Wayne’s Cyclery no longer exits, Wayne still helps the riders with bike maintenance.

Ray O’Connor has provided free lodging to the riders for many years. It’s a pleasure to do it, O’Connor said. He received a big assist Monday from his business partner, Junior Roebuck.

More than 15 businesses also help the effort. They include the Order of United Commercial Travelers of America, Super Saver, Sonic, Runza, Nebraska Peterbilt, Walmart, Dairy Queen, Pizza Ranch, certified public accountant Paul Mueller, Family Dental Care, the Elks Lodge, LA Photography, Stump Construction, Kim’s Auto Repair Service, Platte Valley Communications, Sam’s Club and Bob Stahla Mobile Homes.