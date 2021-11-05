Performance, veteran’s talk Saturday in Wood River

Chef Anthony Brando will sing and talk about the Business Coalition for Veterans at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Wood River High School.

The event, known as a Saturday Friendship Gathering, is part of the Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Series.

A Navy veteran, Chef Anthony founded the Business Coalition for Veterans in 2019. A nonprofit organization, it strives to promote fundraising and healing efforts for veterans in need.

The program is open to the public and free, courtesy of the Wood River Community Foundation/Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift.

A free-will offering will be accepted to help make future programs possible. Patrons are invited to come early for coffee, snacks and conversation prior to the casual gathering.