Perkins pair punches out

It’s a sad time for many Perkins’ regulars.
Rod and Lisa Rader, who’ve gotten to know many central Nebraskans during the last 20 years, are leaving the restaurant to head into semi-retirement.
Patrons still will be able to enjoy pancakes and Granny’s Country Omelets, but they won’t have the Raders around to help enjoy them.
Monday is the final day for the Raders, who have worked at the Grand Island Perkins since July 2001.
“You know you’ve done something right when you start to inform your guests that you are retiring and they shed a tear,” Lisa said. “That’s when you know you’ve done something right.”
During the years, they’ve gotten to know many of their guests.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to every week learn at least five regulars’ names,” Lisa said.
There are not very many people who come in on a regular basis whose names they don’t know, she said.
Rod knows the name or the face of seven out of 10 customers who walk through the door.
They’ve gotten attached to many of those regulars. They notice when some stop coming in. Seeing an obituary, Rod will say with sadness, “We lost Lloyd.”
After COVID, they’re still wondering about some customers they haven’t seen for awhile.
Rod, 60, and Lisa, 55, are ready to enjoy weekends and holidays the way the rest of us do.
Rod was 21 when he started in the restaurant business.
“It’s time for me to go on to the next step of my life,” he said. He wants to have more time for family and be home on holidays and weekends “instead of always putting work in front of everything.”
Lisa is excited about slowing down.
Rod, meanwhile, is “a little anxious” about leaving Perkins.
“I’m not going to lie to you. I’m stressed about it. What am I going to do? Do I have enough money?”
One good thing is the house is paid for.
During the years, Rod has made sure many customers are happy.
“Perkins has been my purpose to wake up every morning for 40 years. And I’ve loved it. I love Perkins. I love my customers. I love my employees,” he said, noting that he’s had thousands of them.
“And it’s been a challenge. It’s been ups and downs and heartaches and lots of happiness. Perkins has been very good to me,” he said. Otherwise, “I wouldn’t have stayed so long.”
Lisa, who grew up in Billings, Mont., wants to enjoy special days and visit relatives back in Montana.
At Perkins, the holiday season is the busiest time of the year.
When their son, Dakota, was 3 or 4, Lisa overheard him answering a preschool question about family Thanksgiving traditions. The youngster said, “My Thanksgiving dinner comes home in a green and white bag from Perkins.”
Rod has worked every Thanksgiving for 40 years.
In Grand Island, Rod is the general manager and Lisa the general sales manger.
“I consider us equal. We both complement each other well,” Lisa said.
The keys to running a successful restaurant, they say, are good food, good service, cleanliness (including bathrooms) and greeting customers with a smile.
“This isn’t rocket science,” Rod said.
A happy staff is essential. “Our employees love us,” he said.
“You’re only as successful as the people around us,” she said. “So we’ve got to make sure our employees are happy. If your employees are happy, they do a good job.”
“We are not armchair managers,” he said. “You’re not going to come in here and find us sitting in a booth, barking orders.”
They’re busing tables, cleaning the floor, cooking, cleaning the bathrooms, ringing up orders and doing dishes.
When they see employees falling behind on some task, they help get them caught up. The employees appreciate it. “And that’s why they come back to work tomorrow,” he said.
“Because we’re a team,” she said.
Quick service is important to restaurant guests.
Customers don’t want to sit and wait 10 minutes before they see a server, and then wait 30 minutes for their food.
“You’ve got to be fast. You’ve got to be on the ball,” he said.
Rod graduated from Hastings High School in 1979. He started as a dishwasher at the airport Perkins in Lincoln on Jan. 3, 1983.
Lisa went to work as a prep cook at a Perkins in Spokane, Wash., in 1986.
They met in Spokane, when Lisa was working as bakery coordinator for Perkins in the area.
Rod has worked at seven Perkins, including Lincoln, Spokane and Kearney.
The highlight of their Perkins career was in Sioux City, Iowa, where they opened a restaurant in 1993. All eight years they were there, the location was the No. 1 Perkins in nation out of 500 stores.
The Sioux City store battled every year for the top spot with a Perkins at Orlando, Fla., just outside the entrance to Disney World.
In Sioux City, the Raders were enormously busy.
Rather than folding under the pressure, “I thrived on it,” Lisa said.
When they came to Grand Island, “We increased the sales by a million dollars the first year,” he said.
That level has been sustained.
The Grand Island location is one of 18 Perkins owned by Northcott Hospitality, based in Chanhassen, Minn. The Grand Island store is consistently first or second among the 18 in sales.
Rod points out that some employees have been with them since they got to Grand Island.
On Sundays, the local Perkins is busy from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Breakfasts are busy every day of the week.
The powerhouse Perkins pair has been married 26 years.
Together, they have one son, Dakota. Rod has two sons from a previous marriage.
Rod would like to give a “huge thank you to Grand Island” for the restaurant’s support.
The new general manager will be Luis Solorzano, who is now kitchen manager. He’s been at the Grand Island store the whole time the Raders have.
Romano Polonco, who opened the Grand Island Perkins in 1999, will return to help. He is now the general manager at the Perkins in North Platte.
Even after all these years, the Raders are still proud of their food.
“You can’t beat our pancakes,” Rod said.
Again, Monday is the last day the Raders will be at Perkins.
They’ll host a retirement celebration Tuesday evening at Balz Sports Bar and Cafe. Friends, family, employees, customers and members of the public are invited to come have a piece of cake and share memories.