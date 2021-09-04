Perkins pair punches out

After COVID, they’re still wondering about some customers they haven’t seen for awhile.

Rod, 60, and Lisa, 55, are ready to enjoy weekends and holidays the way the rest of us do.

Rod was 21 when he started in the restaurant business.

“It’s time for me to go on to the next step of my life,” he said. He wants to have more time for family and be home on holidays and weekends “instead of always putting work in front of everything.”

Lisa is excited about slowing down.

Rod, meanwhile, is “a little anxious” about leaving Perkins.

“I’m not going to lie to you. I’m stressed about it. What am I going to do? Do I have enough money?”

One good thing is the house is paid for.

During the years, Rod has made sure many customers are happy.

“Perkins has been my purpose to wake up every morning for 40 years. And I’ve loved it. I love Perkins. I love my customers. I love my employees,” he said, noting that he’s had thousands of them.