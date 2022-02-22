Pesticide training available in Hall, other counties in March

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Please RSVP to the local Extension Office where you wish to attend an in-person training so enough materials are provided. Questions can be directed to your local Extension Office or the Pesticide Safety Education Office at 402-472-1632.

As a reminder, applicators who wish to apply restricted use (RUP) dicamba-based pesticides (XtendiMax, Engenia and Tavium) are required to complete annual training. A few years back, Extension provided this training as part of our winter programming. However, in recent years, this training has been conducted by independent chemical companies Bayer, BASF and Syngenta. Applicators who wish to apply RUP dicamba can contact their local chemical representative for more information and questions about trainings, or refer to the following websites: