Pesticide training available in Hall, other counties in March

There are upcoming pesticide and chemigation trainings for private applicators through March in the surrounding area.
Applicators who wish to obtain or renew their current license are encouraged to participate in these trainings. Local and state-wide training dates are available online for private pesticide trainings (https://edmedia.wufoo.com/reports/2022-psep-private-training-dates-/).
You can also contact your local Extension office to learn more. The following in-person trainings for private pesticide applicator training and chemigation training are planned for Dawson, Buffalo, Hall and Frontier counties:
March 1 and 15: Private pesticide training, 9 a.m. to noon, followed by chemigation training from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney.
March 3: Private pesticide training, 1 to 4 p.m., 4-H Building at the Frontier County Fairgrounds, 110 E. Allison St., Eustis.
March 8: Private pesticide training, 9 a.m. to noon, followed by chemigation training from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Dawson County Extension Office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington.
March 10: Private pesticide training, 9 a.m. to noon, Hall County Extension Office, College Park, 3180 U.S. Highway 34, Grand Island.
Please RSVP to the local Extension Office where you wish to attend an in-person training so enough materials are provided. Questions can be directed to your local Extension Office or the Pesticide Safety Education Office at 402-472-1632.
As a reminder, applicators who wish to apply restricted use (RUP) dicamba-based pesticides (XtendiMax, Engenia and Tavium) are required to complete annual training. A few years back, Extension provided this training as part of our winter programming. However, in recent years, this training has been conducted by independent chemical companies Bayer, BASF and Syngenta. Applicators who wish to apply RUP dicamba can contact their local chemical representative for more information and questions about trainings, or refer to the following websites:
Bayer (XtendiMax): www.roundupreadyxtend.com/stewardship/pages/default.aspx
BASF (Engenia): www.engeniaherbicide.com/training.html
Syngenta (Tavium): www.syngenta-us.com/herbicides/tavium-application-stewardship
Finally, applicators need to be aware that a “Certified Applicator Training” requirement will appear on paraquat product labels soon. Once training requirements appear on the label, licensed applicators will be required to pass a paraquat-specific training to purchase, mix, load and apply the product.
An EPA-approved paraquat training is now available online: https://pested.unl.edu/certification-and-training.
Please contact the Pesticide Safety Education Office at 402-472-1632 with questions and for more information.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.