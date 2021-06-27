Pesticides needed, but what do you do with the empty containers?

Crops are growing right along this year with all the heat we have experienced across the area. In addition, weeds are taking advantage of the weather and are growing right along too.
Farmers have been busy staying ahead of the weeds while their window of opportunity is present. For many though, the window to apply early season herbicides is quickly closing. So, what do you do with the empty pesticide containers sitting in your shop? Recycling is a great option if it works for your operation.
Several sites in Nebraska will accept empty, properly rinsed pesticide containers which will then be recycled into various items. Drop-off locations include Custer County Recycling in Broken Bow (308-870-0313) and ABC Recycling in North Platte (308-221-6223). Hours may vary based on location so call ahead to see when the best time is to drop off your empty/clean pesticide containers.
More information about this program can be found on UNL’s Pesticide Safety Education website: https://pested.unl.edu/recycling.
Atrazine/glyphosate resistant field day
Palmer amaranth is a member of the pigweed family and is one of the most frustrating weeds for producers to manage in their row crop fields.
Nebraska Extension is hosting an in-person field day on Wednesday, June 30, in Carleton, addressing management options for atrazine/glyphosate-resistant Palmer amaranth control in corn.
The field day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with on-site registration starting at 8:30. Field demonstrations will show management options for herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth in herbicide-resistant and food-grade white corn.
Experiments also include row spacing tactics, management strategies in Enlist E3 corn, non-GMO corn, and herbicide efficacy in Roundup Ready and Liberty Link corn.
CCA credits are available for those who need them, and lunch is included at this free field day. Pre-registration is required to ensure a headcount for lunch. Registration can be completed at https://agronomy.unl.edu/palmer.
Field day is located on the south side of Highway 4 between C Street and Renwick Street in Carleton.
Contact Amit Jhala, Extension weed specialist at 402-472-1534 or amit.jhala@unl.edu, or questions or more information.
Youth Crop Scouting Competition
Nebraska Extension will present the eighth annual Crop Scouting Competition for Nebraska youth.
Youth interested in crops can learn about crop growth and development and basic crop scouting principles. This contest is planned for Aug. 3, at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead.
The event will include both indoor and outdoor events. Teams of junior high and high school students (those completing firth through 12th grades) from across Nebraska are invited to participate. This event is limited to the first 10 teams who sign up. Clubs or other organizations may enter a team composed of three to five participants. An adult team leader must accompany each team of students. Team leaders can be FFA advisors, crop consultants, Extension staff, co-op employees, etc.
Top-scoring teams win prizes, and the top two teams will be eligible for regional competition held virtually this year.
Teams will be expected to know the basics of scouting corn and soybean fields. This includes crop staging; looking for patterns of crop injury; disease, insect and weed seedling identification; etc. Other topics many include but are not limited to, pesticide safety, nutrient disorders, and herbicide injury.
More information about the crop scouting competition and instructions on how to register a team are available online at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/youth. Register at: https://go.unl.edu/cropscoutingreg. Teams must be registered by July 15. This program is sponsored by Nebraska Independent Crop Consultant Association, Ward Laboratories and Nebraska Extension.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.