Pesticides needed, but what do you do with the empty containers?

Crops are growing right along this year with all the heat we have experienced across the area. In addition, weeds are taking advantage of the weather and are growing right along too.

Farmers have been busy staying ahead of the weeds while their window of opportunity is present. For many though, the window to apply early season herbicides is quickly closing. So, what do you do with the empty pesticide containers sitting in your shop? Recycling is a great option if it works for your operation.

Several sites in Nebraska will accept empty, properly rinsed pesticide containers which will then be recycled into various items. Drop-off locations include Custer County Recycling in Broken Bow (308-870-0313) and ABC Recycling in North Platte (308-221-6223). Hours may vary based on location so call ahead to see when the best time is to drop off your empty/clean pesticide containers.

More information about this program can be found on UNL’s Pesticide Safety Education website: https://pested.unl.edu/recycling.

Atrazine/glyphosate resistant field day

Palmer amaranth is a member of the pigweed family and is one of the most frustrating weeds for producers to manage in their row crop fields.