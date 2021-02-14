Pests don’t go away just because it’s cold outside

Each situation is unique and should be considered when determining whether control is warranted. Voles don’t always cause significant damage to property or to the landscape. The quick increase in populations can be cause for concern due to the relationship between the population number and the level of damage. Once a few voles damage a highly valued tree or become a problem in the prized flower bed, control might need to be considered. Usually, it is more cost effective to respond quickly to signs of damage than to wait until the damage becomes severe.

There are several methods that can be used to control voles. The first is habitat modification. Voles like to feel secure in locations where they are protected. Removal and controlling weeds and grasses around young trees and shrubs will help to protect them from nibbling. Be cautious when it comes to using plastic weed barriers, voles will also thrive under the most well laid plans to control weeds.

Exclusion is another method to keep voles away from prized plants. Make a barrier of hardware cloth, one-quarter inch or smaller mesh, and install it around small flower beds or gardens to prevent access of voles in those areas. The fence should be about 12 inches high, or up to 18 inches high if rabbits or ground squirrels are problem, and 2-3 inches of the bottom should be buried in the ground.