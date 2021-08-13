Pet bereavement group helps those who have suffered loss

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ortega loves cats, and had been caring for a newborn kitten abandoned by the mother.

She had found the kitten one morning on her sidewalk.

“Where she has the babies is where she leaves them,” Ortega said. “I tried to take care of her and took her out to Voice for Companion Animals, and they showed me how to take care of it because the baby was maybe a day old. They showed me how to feed it, help it use the bathroom, take care of it, keep it warm. She made it two days and she passed away.”

Best and Ortega have been hosting meetings since July 24 but have not had any visitors yet.

Best still has found ways to help others, though.

“I’d taken our poster to this one person and she said, I lost my dog just last night. So, we had kind of our own little meeting,” she said. “I talked to her about it, told her my story, but she said she had a 12-step program to go to on Saturday mornings. She may prefer to be with people she knows.”

Best also has participated in such programs and found strength in contact with others.

“I’m very grateful to say I did not have to drink when I put my dog down this year,” she said. “With the first one, I ended up relapsing.”