Pet bereavement group helps those who have suffered loss

The loss of a friend can be difficult.
Paws for Peace, a pet bereavement group, meets at Grand Island Public Library on Saturdays to help people work through their grief.
The meetings are hosted by Diane Best and Carmen Ortega.
Best lost her beloved yorkie, Bubbles, in May.
She had found Bubbles at Start Over Rover in Hastings.
“She rolled herself up like a little baby in the fetal position, and for about three weeks that was the way she was most comfortable,” she said. “She would sleep on my shoulder.”
Best took Bubbles with her to visit hospice patients and bring them joy.
“I had a stroller for her because she was so tiny,” she said. “I felt she was safer in the stroller, so the patients could lean over and pet her.”
Best and Ortega became friends because of Best’s car seat for her yorkie.
“Carmen parked right next to me, and when she got out she was talking to my dog,” Best said.
The two quickly found they had much in common, Ortega said.
“I’ve lost a lot of animals to age and whatnot, too,” she said. “We got to talking about that and then we decided this would be a good thing.”
Ortega loves cats, and had been caring for a newborn kitten abandoned by the mother.
She had found the kitten one morning on her sidewalk.
“Where she has the babies is where she leaves them,” Ortega said. “I tried to take care of her and took her out to Voice for Companion Animals, and they showed me how to take care of it because the baby was maybe a day old. They showed me how to feed it, help it use the bathroom, take care of it, keep it warm. She made it two days and she passed away.”
Best and Ortega have been hosting meetings since July 24 but have not had any visitors yet.
Best still has found ways to help others, though.
“I’d taken our poster to this one person and she said, I lost my dog just last night. So, we had kind of our own little meeting,” she said. “I talked to her about it, told her my story, but she said she had a 12-step program to go to on Saturday mornings. She may prefer to be with people she knows.”
Best also has participated in such programs and found strength in contact with others.
“I’m very grateful to say I did not have to drink when I put my dog down this year,” she said. “With the first one, I ended up relapsing.”
Animals can be a bridge to recovery, Best said.
A yorkie she had lost before was a certified therapy dog and, along with Best, volunteered at local hospices.
“They’d send us to the veterans home when it was here in Grand Island,” she said. “They had one patient who suffered terribly with PTSD, but he loved dogs. The nurses would tell him, you have a visitor, and his first response was, ‘Puppy!’ He was just a different person for hours after our visits.”
Best said she needs a pet in her life.
“I really depend on that love, and it’s just so unconditional,” she said. “It’s tough when they go.”
Paws for Peace meets at Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.