Pet licenses available for 2021

The city of Grand Island reminds all dog and cat owners residing within the city limits that pet licenses currently are available for 2021.

Licenses may be purchased at local veterinary clinics, the Central Nebraska Humane Society and the Utility Customer Service Center.

The Central Nebraska Humane Society, which is located at 1312 Sky Park Road, is open 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays. The Utility Customer Service Center, 1306 W. Third S., is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The license fee for a spayed or neutered pet is $16 per pet, and $41 for a pet that is not spayed or neutered. The licenses are valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of each year. After Jan. 31, a $10 late fee is added per license. Owners will receive a receipt as proof of license and a metal tag for each pet licensed. The tag should be attached to the pet’s collar. If the tag is lost, a replacement tag can be purchased for $5.

To be eligible to purchase a pet license, the pet must be current on its rabies vaccinations. The state of Nebraska requires all dogs and cats over six months of age have a rabies vaccination, which is available at local veterinary clinics.

The city of Grand Island has rules and regulations when owning a pet within city limits. To learn more about animal codes in Grand Island, visit grand-island.com/citycode Chapter 5.