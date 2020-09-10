PETA billboard near JBS blames meat consumption for rainforest destruction

PETA said it plans to place an identical billboard near other JBS locations across the country, including Greeley, Colo.

The billboard states, “Eating meat kills more animals than you think. Ranches set fires in the Amazon rainforest to graze cattle and grow crops for them. Go vegan.”

JBS has erected a billboard near its Grand Island plant that states, “Thank you for coming to work. We appreciate you being a part of the JBS team.”

On Highway 30, a little ways west of the Stuhr intersection, is another JBS billboard, which states “The BEST employees in the WORLD come to work at JBS everyday. Thanks for being a part of the team.”

In the PETA news release, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said “JBS is complicit in the deaths of not only cattle but also other animals as well as habitat devastation — and so is anyone who’s still clinging to the meat habit. PETA wants everyone to know that they can help save the rainforest by going vegan and we’re here to help them make the transition.”

The press release refers to the “JBS deforestation scandal.” The release is headlined that the “rainforest and its inhabitants are burning because of U.S. consumers’ greed, not need.”