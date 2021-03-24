Pete Ricketts visits central Nebraska to celebrate National Agriculture Week

ST. PAUL — Gov. Pete Ricketts visited Fullerton and St. Paul on Tuesday to celebrate National Ag Week in Nebraska.
While in St. Paul, he toured Loup River Distilling, which celebrated its third anniversary this week. It is owned by Eric and Maria Montemagni. They distill whiskey, vodka and gin using the corn they raise on their farm.
Ricketts said Loup River Distilling, along with vineyards, wineries and breweries, are good examples of value-added agriculture. They provide employment to the small towns, like St. Paul, where these businesses are located.
While at Loup River Distilling, the governor signed a proclamation declaring March 22-27 as National Ag Week in Nebraska.
Touring along with Ricketts was Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue. He is a livestock producer and farmer from Central City.
Prior to touring the St. Paul distillery, the governor attended the Bull Sale Kick-Off at the Frenzen Sale Facility in Fullerton.
Today, he is touring the Diller Locker Company in Diller and Cornhusker Beef in Johnson.
Ricketts said agriculture is Nebraska’s No. 1 industry. He said one in four jobs in the state are linked to agriculture. It also represents about 20% of the state’s economy.
“It is one of the reasons why our state had done so well through this pandemic,” he said. “Everyone needs to eat and our farmers and ranchers work very hard to make sure that we can put food on our table.”
On a per capita basis, Nebraska generates more revenue from agricultural commodities than any other state. In order of value, Nebraska’s top five agricultural commodities in 2019 were cattle and calves, corn, soybeans, hogs and dairy products.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, state farmers produced a record corn crop of nearly 1.8 billion bushels in 2020.
“It was a good year and it is the reason why Nebraska has fared very well through the pandemic because agriculture is our base and our farmers kept working all the way through it,” McHargue said.
And to add to the strength of Nebraska’s agriculture in the future, it recently was announced that a group of feedlot owners, ranchers and former Cargill employees are looking to break ground on a nearly $300 million packing plant in North Platte this fall. The packing plant is planned to be completed by 2023.
The plant is projected to employ roughly 875 people with a planned kill capacity of 400,000 head per year (1,100 head per day). The plan is for the plant to procure and kill subscribed cattle from ranches and feedlots within a 200-mile radius. It plans to market its beef with a mix of 30% international sales and 70% domestic sales.
North Platte officials said the plant could create a $1 billion economic boost for the community.
The North Platte beef slaughter plant will only add to the strength of the state’s beef industry.
Last year, Nebraska ranked No. 1 in the nation in commercial cattle slaughter with 6.982 million head. It was also the nation’s second-leading beef exporter at nearly $1.3 billion.
That state was also second with all cattle and calves, as of Jan. 1, totaling 6,850 million head. It was also second in all cattle on feed, as of Jan. 1, with 2.72 million head.
Nebraska is also second in the nation in commercial red meat production with 7,911 billion pounds last year. Nebraska is the nation’s sixth leading pork slaughter state.
The corn and soybean industry also contributes to the state’s growing livestock industry as 40% of the corn produced in the state is used as livestock feed. Ethanol is also a big user of Nebraska corn, making the state the second leading ethanol-producing state in the nation. There are two dozen corn ethanol plants in Nebraska employing thousands of people and adding value to a commodity that Nebraska is the nation’s third leading producer.
“The plant in North Platte represents a really great opportunity for the producers in our state and competition is always great for everybody,” Ricketts said. “Having more processing facilities is really great for our cow/calf operations in the state and it will help grow our cattle industry in Nebraska.”
He said Nebraska’s agricultural receipts total $21 billion, with $12 billion of that from the livestock industry.
“Cattle is our single biggest industry in the state,” McHargue said. “Having more processing facilities really helps grow that No. 1 industry.”
Ricketts said one key way to grow the state’s agricultural industry is through value-added processing or taking the raw commodities produced by state farmers and ranches and processing them here in the state, such as what is happening at Loup River Distilling with turning corn produced in Howard County into spirits.
“The biggest way to add value is through livestock and the more we can add on, whether it is beef, pork or poultry, is value-added agriculture,” he said. “It creates more economic value, which creates more jobs.”