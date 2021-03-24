Pete Ricketts visits central Nebraska to celebrate National Agriculture Week

“It is one of the reasons why our state had done so well through this pandemic,” he said. “Everyone needs to eat and our farmers and ranchers work very hard to make sure that we can put food on our table.”

On a per capita basis, Nebraska generates more revenue from agricultural commodities than any other state. In order of value, Nebraska’s top five agricultural commodities in 2019 were cattle and calves, corn, soybeans, hogs and dairy products.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, state farmers produced a record corn crop of nearly 1.8 billion bushels in 2020.

“It was a good year and it is the reason why Nebraska has fared very well through the pandemic because agriculture is our base and our farmers kept working all the way through it,” McHargue said.

And to add to the strength of Nebraska’s agriculture in the future, it recently was announced that a group of feedlot owners, ranchers and former Cargill employees are looking to break ground on a nearly $300 million packing plant in North Platte this fall. The packing plant is planned to be completed by 2023.