Pets welcome at mental health awareness event

Paws for Prevention, an event designed to highlight the importance of mental health, is set for Saturday morning at Hall County Park.

Check-in time is 9 to 10 a.m. The gathering will conclude at noon.

The event will include contests and a photo booth. Trophies will be awarded.

“All friendly pets are welcome,” says organizer Sandy Manfull. She says animals provide emotional support, reduce stress levels and sense of loneliness, and can reduce anxiety and depression.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. People may contribute either online or at the event.

Many organizations across the country are offering similar events in May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. Free information will be provided.

For more information, send an email to manfullsandy@gmail.com or visit afsp.org/chapter/nebraska#events.