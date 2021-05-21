 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets welcome at mental health awareness event
0 comments

Pets welcome at mental health awareness event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Paws for Prevention, an event designed to highlight the importance of mental health, is set for Saturday morning at Hall County Park.

Check-in time is 9 to 10 a.m. The gathering will conclude at noon.

The event will include contests and a photo booth. Trophies will be awarded.

“All friendly pets are welcome,” says organizer Sandy Manfull. She says animals provide emotional support, reduce stress levels and sense of loneliness, and can reduce anxiety and depression.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. People may contribute either online or at the event.

Many organizations across the country are offering similar events in May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. Free information will be provided.

For more information, send an email to manfullsandy@gmail.com or visit afsp.org/chapter/nebraska#events.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mideast cease-fire begins after bloody 11-day war

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts