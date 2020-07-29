LINCOLN — The Lied Center for Performing Arts’ 2020-21 season will feature an evening of Broadway with “Phantom of the Opera” star Derrick Davis, the Nebraska debut of Kwame Dawes’ “Wisteria” and the irreverent comedy show “Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party,” as well as performances by dance company Step Afrika!, Broadway star Kelli O’Hara and pianist Arnaldo Cohen.
In many ways, the Lied Center’s new season will be unlike any in the venue’s 30-year history.
“Perhaps now more than ever, we’re celebrating the opportunity to be entertained and inspired by great art together,” said Bill Stephan, the Lied’s executive director. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Lied.”
Tickets are now on sale for shows scheduled through Jan. 16, all of which will feature socially distanced seating. Tickets for shows after that will go on sale later in the fall.
The new season kicks off Sept. 10 with a performance by Step Afrika!, a dance troupe that integrates song, storytelling, humor and audience participation to create a heart-pounding experience that celebrates the African-American tradition of stepping.
“Wisteria,” a narrative and musical work by University of Nebraska–Lincoln English professor and acclaimed poet Dawes and award-winning composer Kevin Simmons, will be at the Lied on Sept. 24. Based on interviews conducted by Dawes in South Carolina, the work pays homage to women who lived in the Jim Crow era.
Davis, who thrilled Lied Center audiences as the title character in the 2019 U.S. touring production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” will perform a solo evening of music Oct. 17. O’Hara will be at the Lied on Nov. 8. She won a Tony Award in 2015 for her performance in the Broadway revival of the “King and I” and has starred in Broadway productions of “South Pacific,” “Bridges of Madison County” and “The Pajama Game.” In addition, the show “On Broadway” (Nov. 13) features songs from shows in the current Broadway season, including “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Moulin Rouge.”
In October, the Lied will host “Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party,” a hilarious off-Broadway smash featuring the fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing Tupperware parties into the 21st century.
Other 2020 highlights include the return of classical piano virtuoso Cohen on Oct. 19 and holiday cheer with Canadian Brass Christmas on Dec. 3.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all shows through at least Jan. 16 will feature socially distanced seating, and all patrons, volunteers and staff will be required to wear face coverings while inside the Lied Center. In an effort to make it as easy as possible for patrons who are ill or who have been exposed to someone who is ill to stay home, the Lied has adopted the most flexible ticketing policy in its history: All tickets will be fully refundable right up until show time.
Audiences are also invited to create their own season. When purchasing tickets to four or more shows, patrons can save 20% on the order.
For more information on the Lied’s new season, ticketing policy, and health and safety measures, visit https://www.liedcenter.org.
